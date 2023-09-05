Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 05, 2023
Cocoa powder face packs for glowing skin
Mix cocoa powder with cinnamon powder and honey. Apply and leave it for a few minutes before rinsing it off
#1
Image: Pexels
Mix cocoa powder, multani mitti and a few drops of rose water. Apply this paste on your face and leave it on for 25 minutes before rinsing it off with water
#2
Image: Pexels
Make a paste with cocoa powder and some cucumber puree. Apply it on the face and wash it off after 20 minutes
#3
Image: Pexels
Mix cocoa powder with mashed bananas; apply it to your face and rinse it after 20 minutes
#4
Image: Pexels
#5
Image: Pexels
Mix cocoa powder with aloe vera gel, apply it to your face for 20 minutes to achieve glowing skin
Mix cocoa powder and coffee powder with some coconut oil. Apply this paste to your face and rinse it off after 20 minutes
#6
Image: Pexels
Mix 1 tbsp of cocoa powder and a half tbsp of oatmeal with some heavy cream together. Apply this paste and leave it on for 20 minutes before rinsing it off
#7
Image: Pexels
Mix cocoa powder with coconut milk and 1 Vitamin E capsule. Apply this paste to your face for glowing skin
#8
Image: Pexels
Mix 1 tbsp of butter, cocoa powder, sugar and honey to form a paste. Apply it to the skin and leave it on for a few minutes before rinsing it off
#9
Image: Pexels
Cocoa powder has a gentle exfoliating feature that helps remove dead skin cells on the skin
#10
Image: Pexels
