Nanditha Gururaj

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 11, 2023

Coffee recipes for a Morning Boost

A cup of hot cappuccino is sure to get you started for the entire day

Cappuccino

Image: Pexels 

Chilled coffee in the summer is all you need to beat the heat

Cold coffee 

Image: Pexels 

This recipe hails from South India. A very famous coffee that is filtered through a perforated container

Filter coffee 

Image: Pexels 

It is a bewitching combination of sweet, whisky-laced coffee through softly whipped cream

Irish coffee

Image: Pexels 

Iced coffee 

Image: Pexels 

Iced coffee with a pinch of rum adds flavor to this chilled coffee

Spiced coffee is made with desi ginger and some aromatic cardamon 

Spiced coffee 

Image: Pexels 

It is made with flavors of strong black coffee cream and chocolate ice cream

Mocha cooler 

Image: Pexels 

This is a quick and refreshing cup of coffee to rejuvenate your morning

Instant coffee 

Image: Pexels 

It is freshly made with a hint of mint

Mint coffee 

Image: Pexels 

Chocolate and coffee are true best friends without either overpowering the other

Chocolate coffee 

Image: Pexels 

