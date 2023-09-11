Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 11, 2023
Coffee recipes for a Morning Boost
A cup of hot cappuccino is sure to get you started for the entire day
Cappuccino
Image: Pexels
Chilled coffee in the summer is all you need to beat the heat
Cold coffee
Image: Pexels
This recipe hails from South India. A very famous coffee that is filtered through a perforated container
Filter coffee
Image: Pexels
It is a bewitching combination of sweet, whisky-laced coffee through softly whipped cream
Irish coffee
Image: Pexels
Iced coffee
Image: Pexels
Iced coffee with a pinch of rum adds flavor to this chilled coffee
Spiced coffee is made with desi ginger and some aromatic cardamon
Spiced coffee
Image: Pexels
It is made with flavors of strong black coffee cream and chocolate ice cream
Mocha cooler
Image: Pexels
This is a quick and refreshing cup of coffee to rejuvenate your morning
Instant coffee
Image: Pexels
It is freshly made with a hint of mint
Mint coffee
Image: Pexels
Chocolate and coffee are true best friends without either overpowering the other
Chocolate coffee
Image: Pexels
