Mohit K Dixit

NOVEMBER 07, 2023

Coffee recipes to try at home

Lifestyle 

Simply mix instant coffee with sugar and milk. Lastly, add ice cubes and your iced coffee is ready

Instant iced coffee

Images source- Pexels

All you need to do is combine hot cocoa mix and instant coffee. To make it creamy, add milk and whipped cream

Creamy mocha hot cocoa

Images source- Pexels

This recipe includes whisking together instant coffee powder, sugar, and hot water. Lastly, add milk and enjoy

Whipped coffee

Images source- Pexels

Add instant coffee powder and sugar in a cup and then pour warm water while mixing them well

Black Coffee

Images source- Pexels

Mix sugar, instant coffee powder and water together. Start whisking it and then add frothy milk to it

Cappuccino

Images source- Pexels

Put ice cubes, coffee powder, milk, and cream in a blender and give it a nice stir. Further, add ice cream and chocolate syrup to relish

Simple Cold Coffee

Images source- Pexels

Dalgona coffee

Images source- Pexels

Whisk equal parts of instant coffee powder, sugar, and hot water until it forms creamy and then add hot or cold milk

Pour hot coffee and sugar in a cup and mix well. Then add whisky and whipped cream on top

Irish Coffee

Images source- Pexels

Scoop ice cream into a glass and pour espresso on top. If you like, you can go for heavy cream or cocoa powder on top

Affogato

Images source- Pexels

Combine vodka, strong brewed coffee, Irish cream liquor, coffee liquor in a shaker. Strain it into a martini glass and garnish with coffee beans 

Coffee buzz martini

Images source- Pexels

