All you need to do is combine hot cocoa mix and instant coffee. To make it creamy, add milk and whipped cream
Creamy mocha hot cocoa
Images source- Pexels
This recipe includes whisking together instant coffee powder, sugar, and hot water. Lastly, add milk and enjoy
Whipped coffee
Images source- Pexels
Add instant coffee powder and sugar in a cup and then pour warm water while mixing them well
Black Coffee
Images source- Pexels
Mix sugar, instant coffee powder and water together. Start whisking it and then add frothy milk to it
Cappuccino
Images source- Pexels
Put ice cubes, coffee powder, milk, and cream in a blender and give it a nice stir. Further, add ice cream and chocolate syrup to relish
Simple Cold Coffee
Images source- Pexels
Dalgona coffee
Images source- Pexels
Whisk equal parts of instant coffee powder, sugar, and hot water until it forms creamy and then add hot or cold milk
Pour hot coffee and sugar in a cup and mix well. Then add whisky and whipped cream on top
Irish Coffee
Images source- Pexels
Scoop ice cream into a glass and pour espresso on top. If you like, you can go for heavy cream or cocoa powder on top
Affogato
Images source- Pexels
Combine vodka, strong brewed coffee, Irish cream liquor, coffee liquor in a shaker. Strain it into a martini glass and garnish with coffee beans
Coffee buzz martini
Images source- Pexels
Both hand and shower soaps can help add a fresh accent to your everyday ensemble. Be sure to use good quality soap
Both hand and shower soaps can help add a fresh accent to your everyday ensemble. Be sure to use good quality soap
Both hand and shower soaps can help add a fresh accent to your everyday ensemble. Be sure to use good quality soap
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.