Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 31, 2023

Cold spoon massage and its benefits 

A cold spoon massage uses washed spoons placed in the freezer for five minutes to massage the entire face

Cold spoon massage and its benefits 

Image: Pexels

Cold spoon massaging has various benefits to the face

Image: Pexels

Benefits of cold spoon massaging

A cold spoon massage increases blood flow in the face

Blood flow

Image: Pexels

A cold spoon massage eliminates excess fluids from the skin

Eliminates fluids

Image: Pexels

Rejuvenation 

Image: Pexels

It also rejuvenates the appearance of wrinkles and restores young face features

Image: Pexels

Depuff your face

A cold spoon massage has the ability to depuff your face

Besides depuffing your face, cold spoon massaging also helps reduce dark circles 

Dark circles 

Image: Pexels

In the long run, cold spoon massages can result in a firmer, sculpted face

Firmer face

Image: Pexels

Reduces Inflammation

Image: Pexels

Cold spoon massages help reduce inflammation

Image: Pexels

Skin irritation can be reduced with the help of cold spoon massages

Reduce Irritation

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here