Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 31, 2023
Cold spoon massage and its benefits
A cold spoon massage uses washed spoons placed in the freezer for five minutes to massage the entire face
Cold spoon massaging has various benefits to the face
Benefits of cold spoon massaging
A cold spoon massage increases blood flow in the face
Blood flow
A cold spoon massage eliminates excess fluids from the skin
Eliminates fluids
Rejuvenation
It also rejuvenates the appearance of wrinkles and restores young face features
Depuff your face
A cold spoon massage has the ability to depuff your face
Besides depuffing your face, cold spoon massaging also helps reduce dark circles
Dark circles
In the long run, cold spoon massages can result in a firmer, sculpted face
Firmer face
Reduces Inflammation
Cold spoon massages help reduce inflammation
Skin irritation can be reduced with the help of cold spoon massages
Reduce Irritation
