Sanjukta Choudhury

june 10, 2024

Collagen-Rich Foods You Need to Add To Your Diet

Bone broth is made by simmering animal bones and connective tissues. Rich in collagen, it supports skin, hair, and joint health

 Bone Broth

Bone Broth

Chicken is high in collagen-rich connective tissues. Common in many collagen supplements and easy to incorporate into meals

Chicken

Chicken

Fish, especially skin and scales, provide high collagen levels. Shellfish like shrimp also contribute to collagen intake

Fish and Shellfish

Fish and Shellfish

Egg whites are packed with proline, an amino acid vital for collagen production. A versatile addition to various dishes

Egg Whites

Egg Whites

Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are rich in vitamin C. Vitamin C is essential for collagen synthesis in the body

Citrus Fruits

Citrus Fruits

Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are rich in antioxidants. They support collagen production and protect the skin from damage

Berries

Berries

Spinach, kale, and other leafy greens contain chlorophyll. Chlorophyll is known to increase the precursor to collagen in the skin

Leafy Greens

Leafy Greens

Beans are rich in protein and contain amino acids necessary for collagen synthesis. Also packed with copper, which is important for collagen production

Beans

Beans

Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and seeds, especially almonds and chia seeds, provide essential nutrients. They are high in vitamin E, which helps protect existing collagen

Garlic contains sulphur, a trace mineral that helps synthesize and prevent the breakdown of collagen. Adding garlic to your diet can help maintain collagen levels

Garlic

Garlic

