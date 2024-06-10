Heading 3
Collagen-Rich Foods You Need to Add To Your Diet
Bone broth is made by simmering animal bones and connective tissues. Rich in collagen, it supports skin, hair, and joint health
Bone Broth
Chicken is high in collagen-rich connective tissues. Common in many collagen supplements and easy to incorporate into meals
Chicken
Fish, especially skin and scales, provide high collagen levels. Shellfish like shrimp also contribute to collagen intake
Fish and Shellfish
Egg whites are packed with proline, an amino acid vital for collagen production. A versatile addition to various dishes
Egg Whites
Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are rich in vitamin C. Vitamin C is essential for collagen synthesis in the body
Citrus Fruits
Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are rich in antioxidants. They support collagen production and protect the skin from damage
Berries
Spinach, kale, and other leafy greens contain chlorophyll. Chlorophyll is known to increase the precursor to collagen in the skin
Leafy Greens
Beans are rich in protein and contain amino acids necessary for collagen synthesis. Also packed with copper, which is important for collagen production
Beans
Nuts and Seeds
Nuts and seeds, especially almonds and chia seeds, provide essential nutrients. They are high in vitamin E, which helps protect existing collagen
Garlic contains sulphur, a trace mineral that helps synthesize and prevent the breakdown of collagen. Adding garlic to your diet can help maintain collagen levels
Garlic
