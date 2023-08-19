Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 19, 2023
Colors reducing anxiety
Image: Pexels
This color represents calmness and serenity. It is noted that while color can have a soothing effect on the nerves
White
Different shades of blue represent the sky at various times of day! This resemblance can help with the anxiety
Image: Pexels
Blue
Are you looking for a unique yet serene color? Opt for the pastel shades of purple
Image: Pexels
Purple
This color is always associated with the tenderness and positivity of nature! It can be comforting for those who like nature’s company
Image: Pexels
Green
Yellow
Image: Pexels
This color is associated with positivity. It can calm you down as it is a depiction of the warmth of sunshine
Image: Pexels
Orange
Do you wish to reduce anxiety and spike the excitement in your life? Orange should be your pick
Tan facilitates reduced anxiety owing to neutral undertones. The soft tones of this color represent the earth
Tan
Image: Pexels
Some people consider this color to be bland! But the subtle effect of gray reduces anxiety
Gray
Image: Pexels
Red
Image: Pexels
This might be surprising, but a bright red color can enhance your mood and induce positive feelings
Image: Pexels
You can implement these colors in your life by painting your room in one of the above-stated colors! The content in this web story is sourced from Custom Colonial Painting’s article
Implementation
