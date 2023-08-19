Heading 3

AUGUST 19, 2023

Colors reducing anxiety 

This color represents calmness and serenity. It is noted that while color can have a soothing effect on the nerves 

White 

Different shades of blue represent the sky at various times of day! This resemblance can help with the anxiety

 Blue 

Are you looking for a unique yet serene color? Opt for the pastel shades of purple 

Purple 

This color is always associated with the tenderness and positivity of nature! It can be comforting for those who like nature’s company

Green 

Yellow 

This color is associated with positivity. It can calm you down as it is a depiction of the warmth of sunshine 

 Orange

Do you wish to reduce anxiety and spike the excitement in your life? Orange should be your pick 

Tan facilitates reduced anxiety owing to neutral undertones. The soft tones of this color represent the earth 

Tan 

Some people consider this color to be bland! But the subtle effect of gray reduces anxiety 

Gray 

Red 

This might be surprising, but a bright red color can enhance your mood and induce positive feelings 

You can implement these colors in your life by painting your room in one of the above-stated colors! 

 Implementation

