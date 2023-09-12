Heading 3
Common myths about Pimples
While many consider them to be the same, they are not. Acne is a condition that affects the oil glands and hair follicles of the face. Pimples, on the other hand, are one of its symptoms
Acne and Pimples
There are several things that trigger pimples, including hormonal changes, humidity, medications, cosmetics, and even a sedentary lifestyle
Main Cause
Pimples are so common that you can hear everyone spilling varied solutions about it. But are all those true or just myths? Here are 7 common myths about pimples that you must have heard many times
Myths about Pimples
It is probably the oldest myth that you might have come across. There is no proven research that conveys the fact that eating chocolates causes pimples
Chocolate causes Pimples
Popping Pimples is helpful
No! Squeezing or popping the pimples is not only painful but also leads to additional infection, leaving behind scars on the face
Research shows that most adolescents experience pimples on their faces but it is not something that you won't have in adulthood. Adults, too get pimples, and they find it challenging to deal with it
Pimples are Restricted to Teenagers
Many people consider toothpaste as a safe home remedy to cure pimples. But it is just a myth. Toothpaste is not helpful in any case and can even clog pores
Toothpaste can cure Pimples
You might feel that the sun actually helps in drying out your pimples, but it does the opposite. Sun's direct heat causes inflammation and sunburn, leading to skin damage
Sun clears up Pimples
While pimples pop out unexpectedly, they do not develop overnight. It is a complicated process where the pimples take weeks to make before showing up on the face
Pimples happen overnight
If not treated properly, pimples can last for a long time, leaving a scar. It should not be neglected as it does not vanish until treated
Pimples should not be Treated
