Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 14, 2023

Compatibility questions to check your bond

Do you think that physical intimacy is essential in a relationship?

#1

Image: Pexels

Are you likely to stand up for your morals even if it leads to a difference of opinion?

#2

Image: Pexels

Could you be unbiased if there was a difference of opinion between me and your parents?

#3

Image: Pexels

Are you a night owl or a morning lark?

#4

Image: Pexels

How important is family to you, and what are your expectations regarding family life?

#5

Image: Pexels

Would you rather not make much in a job you love or be well paid in a job you dislike?

#6

Image: Pexels

Do you feel the need to win every argument?

#7

Image: Pexels

What triggers your insecurity the most?

#8

Image: Pexels

Do you believe that the concept of love is blind?

#9

Image: Pexels

What qualities do you desire in your ideal partner?

#10

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here