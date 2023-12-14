Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
DECEMBER 14, 2023
Compatibility questions to check your bond
Do you think that physical intimacy is essential in a relationship?
#1
Image: Pexels
Are you likely to stand up for your morals even if it leads to a difference of opinion?
#2
Image: Pexels
Could you be unbiased if there was a difference of opinion between me and your parents?
#3
Image: Pexels
Are you a night owl or a morning lark?
#4
Image: Pexels
How important is family to you, and what are your expectations regarding family life?
#5
Image: Pexels
Would you rather not make much in a job you love or be well paid in a job you dislike?
#6
Image: Pexels
Do you feel the need to win every argument?
#7
Image: Pexels
What triggers your insecurity the most?
#8
Image: Pexels
Do you believe that the concept of love is blind?
#9
Image: Pexels
What qualities do you desire in your ideal partner?
#10
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.