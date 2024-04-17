Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

APRIL 17, 2024

Compelling Quotes Of Arundhati Roy 

“That's what careless words do. They make people love you a little less”

#1

Image Source: pexels

“And the air was full of Thoughts and Things to Say. But at times like these, only the Small Things are ever said. Big Things lurk unsaid inside”

#2

Image Source: pexels

“If you're happy in a dream, does that count?”

#3

Image Source:  pexels

“This was the trouble with families. Like invidious doctors, they knew just where it hurt”

#4

Image Source:  pexels

“Change is one thing. Acceptance is another”

Image Source: pexels

#5

“There is a war that makes us adore our conquerors and despise ourselves”

#6

Image Source: pexels

“There's really no such thing as the 'voiceless'. There are only the deliberately silenced, or the preferably unheard”

#7

Image Source: pexels

#8

Image Source: pexels

“I am completely a loner. In my head I want to feel I can be anywhere. There is a sort of recklessness that being a loner allows me”

#9

Image Source: pexels

“Ammu said that human beings were creatures of habit, and it was amazing the kind of things one could get used to”

#10

Image Source: pexels

“The American way of life is not sustainable. It doesn’t acknowledge that there is a world beyond America”

