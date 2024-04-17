Heading 3
Compelling Quotes Of Arundhati Roy
“That's what careless words do. They make people love you a little less”
#1
“And the air was full of Thoughts and Things to Say. But at times like these, only the Small Things are ever said. Big Things lurk unsaid inside”
#2
“If you're happy in a dream, does that count?”
#3
“This was the trouble with families. Like invidious doctors, they knew just where it hurt”
#4
“Change is one thing. Acceptance is another”
#5
“There is a war that makes us adore our conquerors and despise ourselves”
#6
“There's really no such thing as the 'voiceless'. There are only the deliberately silenced, or the preferably unheard”
#7
#8
“I am completely a loner. In my head I want to feel I can be anywhere. There is a sort of recklessness that being a loner allows me”
#9
“Ammu said that human beings were creatures of habit, and it was amazing the kind of things one could get used to”
#10
“The American way of life is not sustainable. It doesn’t acknowledge that there is a world beyond America”
