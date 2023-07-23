Heading 3
Conditioner mistakes to avoid for healthy hair
Steps to follow
Below are the tips to avoid conditioner mistakes
Using too much conditioner
Avoid the greasy, weighed-down look. Apply a moderate amount from mid-length to the ends
Don't make it oily and flat. Applying conditioner to the scalp can also cause dandruff
Applying conditioner to the scalp
Patience, please! Wait for 2-3 minutes before rinsing it off
Rinsing too quickly
Using the wrong conditioner
Choose a conditioner that suits your hair type and concerns
Give your hair a spa day! Treat it to a weekly deep conditioning session for luscious, healthy locks
Skipping deep conditioning treatments
