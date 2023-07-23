Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

JULY 23, 2023

Conditioner mistakes to avoid for healthy hair 

Oops, did you just commit these conditioner crimes?

Oops 

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

Say goodbye to hair havoc with this handy guide 

Image: Heli Daruwala Instagram

Guide 

Don't be a victim of common conditioner slip-ups 

Slip-ups 

Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram 

Learn the secrets to luscious locks and avoid these blunders

Secrets 

Image: Chandni Instagram 

Steps to follow 

Image: Pexels

Below are the tips to avoid conditioner mistakes

Image: Pexels

Using too much conditioner

Avoid the greasy, weighed-down look. Apply a moderate amount from mid-length to the ends

Don't make it oily and flat. Applying conditioner to the scalp can also cause dandruff

Applying conditioner to the scalp

Image: Rogue Instagram 

Patience, please! Wait for 2-3 minutes before rinsing it off

Rinsing too quickly

Image: Pexels

Using the wrong conditioner

Image: Pexels

Using the wrong conditionerChoose a conditioner that suits your hair type and concerns

Image: Rogue Instagram 

Give your hair a spa day! Treat it to a weekly deep conditioning session for luscious, healthy locks

Skipping deep conditioning treatments

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here