Pretending to be someone else can build your relationship on lies, so be vulnerable and make genuine connections
Be yourself
Don’t force people to share things they don’t want to, it can ruin a relationship
Respect boundaries
It’s always about give-and-take in a conversation with a person so share about yourself and if the person keeps changing the topic probably they aren’t having a nice connection
Share a conversation
When in a conversation, be a good listener and never ask the same question twice
Listen More Talk Less
Finding the same interests and experiences can make you a good supporter and can form a strong bond
Shared interests
During a deep conversation, try to understand the perspective of the other person and respect their feelings
Walk in their shoes
Understand that two people can be from different backgrounds and can have different ways of seeing things
Respect differences
After a meeting, keep making friendly follow-ups with the person
Stay in touch
Show support and care to make someone feel special
Build bridges
