Priyanshi Shah

NOVEMBER 04, 2023

Connect with New People

Approach new people with a smile and open body language that make them feel comfortable

Warm welcome

Images source- Pexels

Pretending to be someone else can build your relationship on lies, so be vulnerable and make genuine connections

Be yourself

Images source- Pexels

Don’t force people to share things they don’t want to, it can ruin a relationship

Respect boundaries

Images source- Pexels

It’s always about give-and-take in a conversation with a person so share about yourself and if the person keeps changing the topic probably they aren’t having a nice connection

Share a conversation

Images source- Pexels

When in a conversation, be a good listener and never ask the same question twice

Listen More Talk Less

Images source- Pexels

Finding the same interests and experiences can make you a good supporter and can form a strong bond

Shared interests

Images source- Pexels

During a deep conversation, try to understand the perspective of the other person and respect their feelings

Walk in their shoes

Images source- Pexels

Understand that two people can be from different backgrounds and can have different ways of seeing things

Respect differences

Images source- Pexels

After a meeting, keep making friendly follow-ups with the person 

Stay in touch

Images source- Pexels

Show support and care to make someone feel special

Build bridges

Images source- Pexels

