Nanditha Gururaj

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 05, 2023

Cooking basics everyone needs to know

Boiling water at multiple temperatures for preparing different dishes is an important aspect of learning basics

It is important to know how to cut vegetables in the right way in different sizes for different dishes

Knowing the basics of using salt in different dishes

Kneading the dough is an inevitable task in the kitchen, and it requires practice

Knife skills are an important aspect of cooking 

Roasting meat is an important skill in cooking and it also requires practice 

When you first start learning to cook at home, all you need is the bare minimum of cooking supplies

Practice the same recipe until you have become more confident in the kitchen

Cooking is a learning process, so don't give up. Instead, focus on learning something new each time you cook

During the learning process, it is important to figure out what worked for you and what didn't work

