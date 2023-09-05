Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 05, 2023
Cooking basics everyone needs to know
Boiling water at multiple temperatures for preparing different dishes is an important aspect of learning basics
#1
Image: Pexels
It is important to know how to cut vegetables in the right way in different sizes for different dishes
#2
Image: Pexels
Knowing the basics of using salt in different dishes
#3
Image: Pexels
Kneading the dough is an inevitable task in the kitchen, and it requires practice
#4
Image: Pexels
#5
Image: Pexels
Knife skills are an important aspect of cooking
Roasting meat is an important skill in cooking and it also requires practice
#6
Image: Pexels
When you first start learning to cook at home, all you need is the bare minimum of cooking supplies
#7
Image: Pexels
Practice the same recipe until you have become more confident in the kitchen
#8
Image: Pexels
Cooking is a learning process, so don't give up. Instead, focus on learning something new each time you cook
#9
Image: Pexels
During the learning process, it is important to figure out what worked for you and what didn't work
#10
Image: Pexels
