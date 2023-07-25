Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

 Lifestyle 

JULY 25, 2023

Cool 70th birthday party ideas

Reaching the age of 70 can be a huge milestone! Try to re-create the 1920 cocktail evening vibes for the birthday person 

Cocktail evening

Image: Pexels 

Birthdays and surprises go hand in hand! Plan a surprise trip to their favorite location to let them relive some precious memories 

Image: Pexels

Surprise trip

Not everyone is big on adventure. A cozy movie night with their favorite movies, popcorn, and close ones might be a perfect plan for the 70th birthday 

Movie marathon

Image: Pexels 

Age is just a number! Give the birthday person an opportunity to unleash their inner creativity by organizing an artistic painting party 

Paint party

Image: Pexels

Karaoke Night

Image: Pexels

What better way to spend the birthday than singing the night away in loud voices to the heart's content? Karaoke night is a cool idea

Image: Pexels





Beach Bonfire

The soothing sound of waves with some hot chocolate and smores sounds tempting! Try organizing a beach bonfire 

Image: Pexels





Potluck party 

A birthday party where each guest brings a delicacy sounds like the perfect idea for the 70th birthday 

You can set a theme for costumes like the retro era, dressing like superstars or superheroes to elevate the fun 

Theme party

Image: Pexels

What better day to pamper oneself than on birthday? Plan a spa day for the birthday person to give them a relaxing experience 

Spa day

Image: Pexels

 Sundae swirl 

Image: Pexels 

Organize an ice cream station with several flavors, toppings, and sauces to amaze the special person and the guests 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here