Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JULY 25, 2023
Cool 70th birthday party ideas
Reaching the age of 70 can be a huge milestone! Try to re-create the 1920 cocktail evening vibes for the birthday person
Cocktail evening
Image: Pexels
Birthdays and surprises go hand in hand! Plan a surprise trip to their favorite location to let them relive some precious memories
Image: Pexels
Surprise trip
Not everyone is big on adventure. A cozy movie night with their favorite movies, popcorn, and close ones might be a perfect plan for the 70th birthday
Movie marathon
Image: Pexels
Age is just a number! Give the birthday person an opportunity to unleash their inner creativity by organizing an artistic painting party
Paint party
Image: Pexels
Karaoke Night
Image: Pexels
What better way to spend the birthday than singing the night away in loud voices to the heart's content? Karaoke night is a cool idea
Image: Pexels
Beach Bonfire
The soothing sound of waves with some hot chocolate and smores sounds tempting! Try organizing a beach bonfire
Image: Pexels
Potluck party
A birthday party where each guest brings a delicacy sounds like the perfect idea for the 70th birthday
You can set a theme for costumes like the retro era, dressing like superstars or superheroes to elevate the fun
Theme party
Image: Pexels
What better day to pamper oneself than on birthday? Plan a spa day for the birthday person to give them a relaxing experience
Spa day
Image: Pexels
Sundae swirl
Image: Pexels
Organize an ice cream station with several flavors, toppings, and sauces to amaze the special person and the guests
