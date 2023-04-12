Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Lifestyle

APRIL 12, 2023

Cooling drinks to beat the heat

Image- Pexels

A classic summer drink that is refreshing and easy to make. Squeeze some fresh lemons, add sugar and water, and chill in the refrigerator

Lemonade

Image- Pexels

Another classic summer drink, iced tea can be flavoured with lemon, mint, or other herbs for a more exciting taste

Iced Tea

Blend fresh watermelon with lime juice, sugar, and water for a sweet and refreshing drink

Image- Pexels

Watermelon Agua Fresca

A famous Italian drink made with Aperol, Prosecco, and soda water. It's light and refreshing, perfect for summer evenings

Image- Pexels

Aperol Spritz

Image- Pexels

Frozen Margarita

Blend tequila, lime juice, and ice for a frozen treat that's perfect for hot summer days

Mix red or white wine with fruit, soda, and brandy for a fruity and refreshing drink that's perfect for summer parties

Image- Pexels

Sangria

A natural electrolyte-rich drink that is perfect for hot summer days. You can also mix it with fruit juice for a more interesting taste

Image- Pexels

Coconut Water

A classic tropical drink made with rum, coconut cream, and pineapple juice. It's a refreshing and sweet drink that's perfect for summer

Image- Pexels

Pina Colada

Brew coffee overnight in the refrigerator for a smooth and refreshing iced coffee that's perfect for hot summer days

Image- Pexels

Cold Brew Coffee

Blend fresh fruit, yoghurt, and ice for a refreshing and healthy drink that's perfect for a hot summer day

Image- Pexels

Fruit Smoothie

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here