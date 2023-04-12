APRIL 12, 2023
Cooling drinks to beat the heat
Image- Pexels
A classic summer drink that is refreshing and easy to make. Squeeze some fresh lemons, add sugar and water, and chill in the refrigerator
Lemonade
Image- Pexels
Another classic summer drink, iced tea can be flavoured with lemon, mint, or other herbs for a more exciting taste
Iced Tea
Blend fresh watermelon with lime juice, sugar, and water for a sweet and refreshing drink
Image- Pexels
Watermelon Agua Fresca
A famous Italian drink made with Aperol, Prosecco, and soda water. It's light and refreshing, perfect for summer evenings
Image- Pexels
Aperol Spritz
Image- Pexels
Frozen Margarita
Blend tequila, lime juice, and ice for a frozen treat that's perfect for hot summer days
Mix red or white wine with fruit, soda, and brandy for a fruity and refreshing drink that's perfect for summer parties
Image- Pexels
Sangria
A natural electrolyte-rich drink that is perfect for hot summer days. You can also mix it with fruit juice for a more interesting taste
Image- Pexels
Coconut Water
A classic tropical drink made with rum, coconut cream, and pineapple juice. It's a refreshing and sweet drink that's perfect for summer
Image- Pexels
Pina Colada
Brew coffee overnight in the refrigerator for a smooth and refreshing iced coffee that's perfect for hot summer days
Image- Pexels
Cold Brew Coffee
Blend fresh fruit, yoghurt, and ice for a refreshing and healthy drink that's perfect for a hot summer day
Image- Pexels
Fruit Smoothie
