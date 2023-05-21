Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Beauty

MAY 21, 2023

Cooling Face Masks To Treat Dull Skin

Image : Pexels

Acting as a breather to your skin, they are a refreshing formulation of soothing ingredients like aloe vera, cucumber, mint, etc

What are cooling face masks?

Image : Pexels

From hydrating your skin to de-tanning, cooling face masks have amazing benefits 

Benefits of cooling face masks 

Image : Pexels

Add four teaspoons of aloe vera gel to a spoonful of yogurt. Let the mask sit on your face for 15 minutes before washing it off

Yogurt and aloe vera mask 

Image : Pexels

To prepare this mask, mix two teaspoons of ground coffee, cocoa powder, yogurt, and honey together

Honey, cocoa, and coffee mask 

Image : Pexels

Blend one tomato and add honey to it. Apply it for 10 minutes, then wash it off

Tomato and honey mask 

Image : Pexels

Mix two teaspoons of sandalwood powder with one teaspoon of rose water. Apply it for 10 minutes and then wash it off 

Rosewater and sandalwood mask 

Image : Pexels

Cucumber is known for its cooling properties. Mix a fresh pulp of cucumber with yoghurt and apply it to your face for 10 minutes before washing it off

Cucumber and yogurt mask 

Image : Pexels

Mix four teaspoons of gram flour with one tablespoon each of milk, honey, and water. Apply the mask for 15-20 minutes and then wash it off

Gram flour, honey, and milk mask 

Image : Pexels

Blend together a few mint leaves, turmeric powder, and rose water. Apply the mask for 15-20 minutes and then wash it off

Mint, turmeric, and rose water mask 

Image : Pexels

Blend fruits like papaya, watermelon, banana, and apple to form a smooth paste apply it to your face 

Fruit face pack 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here