MAY 21, 2023
Cooling Face Masks To Treat Dull Skin
Acting as a breather to your skin, they are a refreshing formulation of soothing ingredients like aloe vera, cucumber, mint, etc
What are cooling face masks?
From hydrating your skin to de-tanning, cooling face masks have amazing benefits
Benefits of cooling face masks
Add four teaspoons of aloe vera gel to a spoonful of yogurt. Let the mask sit on your face for 15 minutes before washing it off
Yogurt and aloe vera mask
To prepare this mask, mix two teaspoons of ground coffee, cocoa powder, yogurt, and honey together
Honey, cocoa, and coffee mask
Blend one tomato and add honey to it. Apply it for 10 minutes, then wash it off
Tomato and honey mask
Mix two teaspoons of sandalwood powder with one teaspoon of rose water. Apply it for 10 minutes and then wash it off
Rosewater and sandalwood mask
Cucumber is known for its cooling properties. Mix a fresh pulp of cucumber with yoghurt and apply it to your face for 10 minutes before washing it off
Cucumber and yogurt mask
Mix four teaspoons of gram flour with one tablespoon each of milk, honey, and water. Apply the mask for 15-20 minutes and then wash it off
Gram flour, honey, and milk mask
Blend together a few mint leaves, turmeric powder, and rose water. Apply the mask for 15-20 minutes and then wash it off
Mint, turmeric, and rose water mask
Blend fruits like papaya, watermelon, banana, and apple to form a smooth paste apply it to your face
Fruit face pack
