Priyanshi Shah
Travel
NOVEMBER 22, 2023
Coping with Homesickness
Regular calls and video chats with loved ones can ease homesickness
Stay connected
Creating a sense of familiarity in your new environment helps combat feelings of displacement
Establish routines
Engaging with local culture and attractions provides a sense of belonging
Explore surroundings
Building connections with people around you builds a supportive community
Make new friends
Acknowledge the benefits and opportunities your new situation brings
Focus on the positive
Surround yourself with familiar items to create a comforting living space
Keep mementos
Pursuing hobbies and activities helps distract from homesickness
Stay busy
Working towards personal and professional objectives gives a sense of purpose
Set goals
Talking to friends, family, or professionals about your feelings can be therapeutic
Seek support
Embracing the new chapter in your life helps shift the focus from what's missed to what's gained
Embrace change
