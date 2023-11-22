Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Travel

NOVEMBER 22, 2023

Coping with Homesickness

Regular calls and video chats with loved ones can ease homesickness

 Stay connected

Creating a sense of familiarity in your new environment helps combat feelings of displacement

 Establish routines

Engaging with local culture and attractions provides a sense of belonging

Explore surroundings

Building connections with people around you builds a supportive community

Make new friends

Acknowledge the benefits and opportunities your new situation brings

Focus on the positive

Surround yourself with familiar items to create a comforting living space

Keep mementos

Pursuing hobbies and activities helps distract from homesickness

Stay busy

Working towards personal and professional objectives gives a sense of purpose

 Set goals

Talking to friends, family, or professionals about your feelings can be therapeutic

Seek support

Embracing the new chapter in your life helps shift the focus from what's missed to what's gained

Embrace change

