NOVEMBER 28, 2023

Corn recipes to try

Warm up with a bowl of creamy corn soup. Blended corn kernels create a velvety texture, while spices add depth to this comforting dish

Corn Soup

Elevate the classic by grilling corn on the cob. Brush with butter, sprinkle with your favorite seasonings, and enjoy the smoky, charred goodness

Grilled Corn on the Cob

This simple yet iconic treat highlights the versatility of corn in a snack loved worldwide. It showcases the magic of maize as it transforms into fluffy, buttery bites with each satisfying pop

Popcorn

Cheese Corn Balls are savory delights that marry the sweet crunch of corn with gooey melted cheese, creating golden orbs of irresistible goodness that delight the taste buds in every bite

Cheese Corn Balls

Create a quick and delicious stir-fry by sautéing baby corn with colorful vegetables, garlic, and soy sauce. The small size of baby corn makes it perfect for absorbing flavors and adding a delightful crunch to the dish

Stir-Fried Baby Corn

A classic Punjabi combination, Makki Ki Roti (cornflour flatbread) pairs perfectly with Sarson Da Saag (mustard greens curry) for a hearty, winter meal

Makki Ki Roti with Sarson Da Saag

Indulge in the simplicity of Butter Corn, where boiled corn is tossed with butter, salt, and pepper, creating a quick and delicious treat

Butter Corn

Bring a taste of the Southwest to your table with a colorful corn and black bean salad. Packed with veggies, beans, and a zesty dressing, it's a nutritious and flavorful dish

Southwestern Corn and Black Bean Salad

Whip up a batch of golden and moist cornbread muffins. These savory treats are perfect as a side dish or a quick grab-and-go snack

Cornbread Muffins

Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside – corn fritters make for a delightful appetizer or brunch option. Pair them with a dipping sauce for an extra burst of flavor

Corn Fritters

