Shruti Mehta

Lifestyle

AUGUST 19, 2023

Correct way to use a clarifying shampoo

Image: Pexels

A clarifying shampoo can clear the buildup on the scalp while making the mane soft, smooth, and manageable

Clarifying Shampoo

Image: Pexels

Much-needed attention 

If you have a dry and flaky scalp because of product buildup, this shampoo can cleanse the scalp well

Image: Pexels

Flaky scalp

Initially, the clarifying shampoo may not lather well. It may be because of the buildup on the scalp. But this does not mean that the shampoo is not working

Image: Pexels

Lather

Time

Image: Pexels

Let the shampoo sit on the scalp for 2-3 minutes. It will break the product buildup and cleanse well. This step is essential for any shampoo

Image: Pexels

Rinse well

Remember to rinse the hair well. It will facilitate the elimination of dirt and buildup 

Depending on the amount of buildup, you can cleanse your scalp again with your regular shampoo or a clarifying shampoo

 Repeat

Image: Pexels

Clarifying shampoos are not meant for regular use! You can use them once a week or a fortnight based on your scalp health

Caution

Image: Pexels

Conditioner

Image: Pexels

You should never skip hair conditioners, especially after using a clarifying shampoo! It is crucial to use a deep conditioner to make the hair soft and shiny

Image: Pexels

If you have recently colored your hair, this shampoo will fade away the dye. In cases of dandruff, eczema, or other conditions, you can consult a dermatologist before using this product

Drawbacks

Image: Pexels

The information in this web story is sourced from Byrdie’s website! It is reviewed by Iris Rubin, a dermatologist

Credits 

