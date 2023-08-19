Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
AUGUST 19, 2023
Correct way to use a clarifying shampoo
A clarifying shampoo can clear the buildup on the scalp while making the mane soft, smooth, and manageable
Clarifying Shampoo
If you have a dry and flaky scalp because of product buildup, this shampoo can cleanse the scalp well
Flaky scalp
Initially, the clarifying shampoo may not lather well. It may be because of the buildup on the scalp. But this does not mean that the shampoo is not working
Lather
Time
Let the shampoo sit on the scalp for 2-3 minutes. It will break the product buildup and cleanse well. This step is essential for any shampoo
Rinse well
Remember to rinse the hair well. It will facilitate the elimination of dirt and buildup
Depending on the amount of buildup, you can cleanse your scalp again with your regular shampoo or a clarifying shampoo
Repeat
Clarifying shampoos are not meant for regular use! You can use them once a week or a fortnight based on your scalp health
Caution
Conditioner
You should never skip hair conditioners, especially after using a clarifying shampoo! It is crucial to use a deep conditioner to make the hair soft and shiny
If you have recently colored your hair, this shampoo will fade away the dye. In cases of dandruff, eczema, or other conditions, you can consult a dermatologist before using this product
Drawbacks
The information in this web story is sourced from Byrdie’s website! It is reviewed by Iris Rubin, a dermatologist
Credits
