Cost saving beauty hacks for women

Carrying moisturizer with you wherever you go out or in the workplace keeps your skin hydrated

An easy and quick way to remove your makeup is to use coconut oil gently apply it on your face and wipe it out effortlessly

Using cheek and lip tint as one product, you can use your lip shade to your cheeks too to save time

Corn scratch powder mixed with essential oil helps remove the stickiness from the scalp.  Use this mix for hassle hassle-free morning wash

To save time mix 1 tbsp of conditioner with 3 tbsp of water and store in a bottle and spray when required

For long-lasting lipstick, apply the lipstick and press hold a tissue over it to remove any dust on the lips

If you don't have time to wait for a nail color to dry, apply the nail color and put your hands in a bowl of cold water to remove excess

BB cream is easy to apply in place of foundation to protect moisturizer and tone skin 

It is important to carry yourself with a simple outfit and minimal makeup with a good color combination 

Avoid piracy creams and serums and opt for a homemade face pack that suits your skin and helps to get a natural glow

