NOVEMBER 11, 2023
Countries other than India that celebrate Diwali
Diwali, known as Tihar in Nepal, is a five-day festival celebrated with various rituals, including the worship of animals like cows, crows, and dogs. Each day has its unique significance, making it a vibrant celebration
Nepal
In Sri Lanka, Diwali, or Deepavali as it's known, is celebrated by the Tamil Hindu community. The festival involves lighting oil lamps, exchanging gifts, and preparing special sweets
Sri Lanka
Diwali is a national holiday in Trinidad and Tobago, where the local Indo-Trinidadian and Tobagonian community celebrates with grand parades, cultural performances, and traditional Indian dishes
Trinidad and Tobago
Diwali, or Hari Deepavali in Malaysia, is celebrated by the Tamil community with vibrant cultural events, including the lighting of oil lamps, traditional dances, and the preparation of sweets like murukku
Malaysia
Diwali, celebrated mainly by the Indian community in Singapore, is marked with colorful decorations, religious ceremonies, and delicious feasts. Little India in Singapore comes alive with lights and celebrations during this time
Singapore
Diwali in Mauritius is a grand affair with various religious rituals, family gatherings, and the lighting of diyas (oil lamps). It's celebrated by the Hindu community, as well as people of other faiths
Mauritius
The Fijian Diwali, celebrated by the Indo-Fijian community, involves lighting lamps and candles, wearing new clothes, and sharing meals with friends and family. It's a time of togetherness and goodwill
Fiji
The Indian diaspora in New Zealand marks Diwali with vibrant cultural festivals, including dance, music, and the lighting of lamps, in cities like Auckland
New Zealand
In Bali, an Indonesian island, Diwali is celebrated by the Indian diaspora with traditional prayers, cultural performances, and lighting oil lamps, contributing to the island's rich cultural diversity
Indonesia
Diwali celebrations in this country have gained popularity due to the Indian diaspora. Cities with significant Indian communities often host grand Diwali festivals, complete with cultural performances, food, and the lighting of lamps
United Kingdom
