NOVEMBER 16, 2023

Countries With Strict Dining Etiquette

In India, it is considered inauspicious to eat with your left hand. South Africa, too, has this rule

India 

Leaving behind any grains of rice is considered impolite in Japan

Japan 

In France, never eat bread with your hands as it is seen as rude

France 

How much food is too much? Well, in Saudi Arabia, it's disrespectful to refuse food when offered, especially by the host

Saudi Arabia 

In Russia, keeping your hands visible on the table during the meal is customary. Resting your wrists on the edge of the table is considered impolite

Russia 

When in Thailand, avoid using chopsticks to pass food directly to someone's chopsticks, as it's reminiscent of a burial custom

Thailand 

Like Russia, keeping your hands on the table during the meal is common in Argentina. Also, crossing your arms is considered impolite

Argentina 

Italy 

Do not add extra seasonings or flavors to your food, as it's considered disrespectful to the chef's choice and method

Unlike in Japan, it is considered polite in China to leave behind a bit of food on your plate

China 

Call them table manners or respect for local beliefs; it's nice to know the food traditions of the places you're traveling to

Food Customs

