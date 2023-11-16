Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 16, 2023
Countries With Strict Dining Etiquette
In India, it is considered inauspicious to eat with your left hand. South Africa, too, has this rule
India
Leaving behind any grains of rice is considered impolite in Japan
Japan
In France, never eat bread with your hands as it is seen as rude
France
How much food is too much? Well, in Saudi Arabia, it's disrespectful to refuse food when offered, especially by the host
Saudi Arabia
In Russia, keeping your hands visible on the table during the meal is customary. Resting your wrists on the edge of the table is considered impolite
Russia
When in Thailand, avoid using chopsticks to pass food directly to someone's chopsticks, as it's reminiscent of a burial custom
Thailand
Like Russia, keeping your hands on the table during the meal is common in Argentina. Also, crossing your arms is considered impolite
Argentina
Italy
Do not add extra seasonings or flavors to your food, as it's considered disrespectful to the chef's choice and method
Unlike in Japan, it is considered polite in China to leave behind a bit of food on your plate
China
Call them table manners or respect for local beliefs; it's nice to know the food traditions of the places you're traveling to
Food Customs
