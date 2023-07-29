Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 29, 2023

Countries with the highest life expectancy 

Japan has the highest life expectancy in the world. The average lifespan is 84 years

Japan

Image: Pexels 

The average lifespan in Switzerland is 83 years. The nation has a high level of life and a first-rate healthcare system

Image: Pexels 

Switzerland

The average life expectancy in Singapore is 83.1 years. The nation is known for its top-notch healthcare system 

Singapore

Image: Pexels 

The average life expectancy in Spain is 82 years. The country's high life expectancy is said to be a result of Mediterranean cuisine

Spain

Image: Pexels 

Italy

Image: Pexels 

Italy is known for its cuisine. It has a life expectancy of 82 years 

Image: Pexels 

Australia

The average lifespan in Australia is 82 years due to its good healthcare system and high standards of living

Canada has a life expectancy of 82 years. The contributing factors are its excellent healthcare system and standard of living

Canada

Image: Pexels 

With a high-quality healthcare system, France has a life expectancy of 82 years

France

Image: Pexels 

Sweden

Image: Pexels 

The life expectancy in Sweden is 82 years due to its outstanding medical care and services and an active lifestyle 

Image: Pexels 

The average life expectancy in Norway is 81 years. They provide top-notch healthcare and people follow an active lifestyle

Norway

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here