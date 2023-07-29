Heading 3
Countries with the highest life expectancy
Japan has the highest life expectancy in the world. The average lifespan is 84 years
Japan
The average lifespan in Switzerland is 83 years. The nation has a high level of life and a first-rate healthcare system
Switzerland
The average life expectancy in Singapore is 83.1 years. The nation is known for its top-notch healthcare system
Singapore
The average life expectancy in Spain is 82 years. The country's high life expectancy is said to be a result of Mediterranean cuisine
Spain
Italy
Italy is known for its cuisine. It has a life expectancy of 82 years
Australia
The average lifespan in Australia is 82 years due to its good healthcare system and high standards of living
Canada has a life expectancy of 82 years. The contributing factors are its excellent healthcare system and standard of living
Canada
With a high-quality healthcare system, France has a life expectancy of 82 years
France
Sweden
The life expectancy in Sweden is 82 years due to its outstanding medical care and services and an active lifestyle
The average life expectancy in Norway is 81 years. They provide top-notch healthcare and people follow an active lifestyle
Norway
