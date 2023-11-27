Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
travel
NOVEMBER 27, 2023
Countries with winterless December to visit
December marks the beginning of summer in the Southern Hemisphere, making Australia a perfect destination for those seeking sun-soaked beaches, outdoor adventures, and festive celebrations under clear skies
Australia
Image Source: Pexels
Like its neighbor Australia, New Zealand experiences summer in December. Visitors can explore the diverse landscapes, from the beaches of the North Island to the alpine beauty of the South Island
New Zealand
Image Source: Pexels
December brings the height of summer to South Africa, offering warm temperatures and longer days. Explore the stunning landscapes, vibrant cities, and diverse wildlife that make South Africa a unique destination
South Africa
Image Source: Pexels
As a Southern Hemisphere country, Argentina enjoys summer during December. Travelers can experience the energetic atmosphere of Buenos Aires, relax in the wine regions, or marvel at the natural wonders of Patagonia
Argentina
Image Source: Pexels
From the Atacama Desert to the southern regions of Patagonia, Chile experiences summer in December. This is an ideal time to explore the country's diverse landscapes, including the famous Torres del Paine National Park
Chile
Image Source: Pexels
December in Brazil signals the beginning of summer, with warm temperatures and lively celebrations. Explore the iconic beaches of Rio de Janeiro, the Amazon rainforest, and the cultural richness of cities like Salvador
Brazil
Image Source: Pexels
Located near the equator, many South Pacific islands, including Fiji, Samoa, and Tonga, experience warm temperatures throughout December. Enjoy the pristine beaches, coral reefs, and vibrant cultures
South Pacific Islands (Fiji, Samoa, Tonga)
Image Source: Pexels
December is a peak tourist season in the Maldives, offering visitors a tropical paradise with warm temperatures, crystal-clear waters, and overwater bungalows. It's an ideal time for water activities and relaxation
Maldives
Image Source: Pexels
Nestled in the Indian Ocean, Seychelles experiences summer in December. With its white-sand beaches, coral reefs, and lush landscapes, it's a perfect destination for those seeking a warm and idyllic escape
Seychelles
Image Source: Pexels
Nestled in the Indian Ocean, Mauritius offers warm temperatures and idyllic beaches in December. It's an excellent time to explore the island's unique blend of cultures, from its vibrant markets to its colonial architecture
Mauritius
Image Source: Pexels
