FEBRUARY 10, 2024
Couples drinking games
Test your partner's knowledge with personal questions; wrong answers mean taking a sip of alcohol in this fun couple drinking game
The Quiz Game
Image: freepik
Select Truth or Dare, ask questions or give dares; if they don't answer honestly or complete the dare, take a sip of alcohol, making it a playful game night
Truth Or Dare
Image: freepik
Make Me Laugh
Image: freepik
Set a 30-second timer; try to make your partner smile. If successful, they take a shot; if not, you take the shots in this simple and funny drinking game for couples
Use a coin to guess heads or tails; wrong guesses result in sips of alcohol, with an option to make it a strip game for added fun
Flip the Coin
Image: freepik
Play Drinking Roulette with a wheel, shot glasses, and your preferred drink; spin the wheel and drink whatever it lands on for a simple and enjoyable couples drinking game
Spin the Wheel And Drink
Image: freepik
Spice up the classic charades by adding drinks; act out romantic or sexy words without speaking, and take shots based on correct guesses in this exciting drinking game for couples
Charade
Image: freepik
Draw lovey-dovey words on your partner's back; if they guess correctly, they choose who takes a shot, making it a romantic and intimate drinking game
Guess the Word
Image: freepik
Ask kinky questions and make it a strip game; correct answers mean the other person takes a shot, creating a steamy and fun atmosphere
Find the Spot
Image: freepik
Play the classic game with a twist; climbing ladders means your partner takes a shot, and sliding down snakes means you take a shot, adding excitement to this childhood favorite
Snakes And Ladders
Image: freepik
Pull out blocks and if successful, your partner takes a shot, making it a playful and romantic at-home drinking game
Jenga
Image: freepik
