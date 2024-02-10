Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 10, 2024

Couples drinking games

Test your partner's knowledge with personal questions; wrong answers mean taking a sip of alcohol in this fun couple drinking game

The Quiz Game

Image: freepik 

Select Truth or Dare, ask questions or give dares; if they don't answer honestly or complete the dare, take a sip of alcohol, making it a playful game night

Truth Or Dare

Image: freepik 

Make Me Laugh

Image: freepik 

Set a 30-second timer; try to make your partner smile. If successful, they take a shot; if not, you take the shots in this simple and funny drinking game for couples

Use a coin to guess heads or tails; wrong guesses result in sips of alcohol, with an option to make it a strip game for added fun

Flip the Coin

Image: freepik 

Play Drinking Roulette with a wheel, shot glasses, and your preferred drink; spin the wheel and drink whatever it lands on for a simple and enjoyable couples drinking game

Spin the Wheel And Drink

Image: freepik 

Spice up the classic charades by adding drinks; act out romantic or sexy words without speaking, and take shots based on correct guesses in this exciting drinking game for couples

Charade

Image: freepik 

Draw lovey-dovey words on your partner's back; if they guess correctly, they choose who takes a shot, making it a romantic and intimate drinking game

Guess the Word

Image: freepik 

Ask kinky questions and make it a strip game; correct answers mean the other person takes a shot, creating a steamy and fun atmosphere

Find the Spot

Image: freepik 

Play the classic game with a twist; climbing ladders means your partner takes a shot, and sliding down snakes means you take a shot, adding excitement to this childhood favorite

Snakes And Ladders

Image: freepik 

Pull out blocks and if successful, your partner takes a shot, making it a playful and romantic at-home drinking game

Jenga

Image: freepik 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here