Crazy ways to make him ask for your number
Smile more often and be warm and friendly to make people feel comfortable approaching you
Be approachable
Turn on his primal instincts by subtly flirting and making him feel desired, compelling him to ask for your number
Seduce him
Talk about shared interests to create a connection, making him want to continue the conversation
Find common topics
Make him feel needed and valued by asking for his help, triggering his instinct to be your hero
Bring out his hero instinct
Highlight your talents and expertise during the conversation, giving him a reason to want to connect with you
Highlight your skills
Invite him to do something casual related to your shared interests, making it easy for him to ask your number
Plan activities together
Show interest in his interests and activities, prompting him to want to share more with you and build a connection
Show curiosity
Share your vulnerabilities and flaws to make him feel comfortable and confident in approaching you
Be within reach
Tell about your availability
Let him know you’re interested but also busy, implying that he should act now if he wants your number before you move on
Leave a lasting impression by giving a warm goodbye and expressing a desire to see him again
Positive note
