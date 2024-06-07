Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

june 07, 2024

Crazy ways to make him ask for your number

Smile more often and be warm and friendly to make people feel comfortable approaching you

Be approachable

Image Source: Freepik

Turn on his primal instincts by subtly flirting and making him feel desired, compelling him to ask for your number

Seduce him

Image Source: Freepik

Talk about shared interests to create a connection, making him want to continue the conversation

Find common topics

Image Source: Freepik

Make him feel needed and valued by asking for his help, triggering his instinct to be your hero

Bring out his hero instinct

Image Source: Freepik

Highlight your talents and expertise during the conversation, giving him a reason to want to connect with you

Image Source: Freepik

Highlight your skills

Invite him to do something casual related to your shared interests, making it easy for him to ask your number

Plan activities together

Image Source: Freepik

Show interest in his interests and activities, prompting him to want to share more with you and build a connection

Show curiosity

Image Source: Freepik

Share your vulnerabilities and flaws to make him feel comfortable and confident in approaching you 

Be within reach

Image Source: Freepik

Tell about your availability

Image Source: Freepik

Let him know you’re interested but also busy, implying that he should act now if he wants your number before you move on

Leave a lasting impression by giving a warm goodbye and expressing a desire to see him again

Positive note

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here