Creamy and Indulgent Chocolate Truffle Recipe

All-purpose flour, granulated sugar, unsweetened cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, salt, eggs, vegetable oil, hot water, vanilla extract, and your favorite chocolate truffle filling
Assemble Ingredients
Preheat your oven to 180 degrees and grease and flour a round cake pan
Preheat
In a large bowl, sift together the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt
Mix-Mix!
In another bowl, whisk together the eggs, vegetable oil, hot water, and vanilla extract until well combined and smooth
Batter Mix!
Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix until combined, do not overmix
Amalgamate
Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and smooth the top with a spatula for an even appearance; bake it in the preheated oven for 30-35 minutes approximately
Baking Time!
Allow the cake to cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then transfer it to a wire rack to cool completely
Cool it!
While the cake is cooling, prepare your chocolate truffle filling. You can use store-bought truffles or make your own by melting chocolate and heavy cream together until smooth
Prepare Truffle Filling
Once the cake has cooled, carefully slice it in half horizontally to create two layers. Spread a layer of chocolate truffle filling on the bottom layer, then place the second layer on top; just like a sandwich!
Assemble Cake
Slice and serve your delicious chocolate truffle cake! You can garnish with your favorite toppings and gobble your chocolaty creation!