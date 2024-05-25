Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

may 25, 2024

Creamy Caramel Custard Recipe

Start by making caramel in a saucepan. Heat 1 cup of sugar over medium heat, and stir constantly until it melts and turns into a golden-brown liquid

Curate Caramel

Once the caramel is ready, pour it into a mold. Allow it to cool and harden

Coat Mold

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees 

Preheat

In a mixing bowl, whisk together eggs and sugar until well combined. Then, add milk and vanilla extract, and whisk again until very smooth

Mixture

Strain the custard mixture to ensure a smooth texture; do it patiently because it is time-consuming

Strain

Pour the strained custard mixture over the cooled caramel in the mold 

Pour into Mold

Place the mold into a larger baking dish or roasting pan. Fill the larger dish with enough hot water to come halfway up the sides of the mold

Pour Water

Carefully transfer the water bath with the custard mixture to the preheated oven and bake until the custard is set around the edges but still slightly jiggly

Bake

Chill

Once baked, remove the custard from the oven and let it cool Then, carefully remove the mold and allow it to cool completely at room temperature

Once cooled, refrigerate the caramel custard to set completely. To serve, invert onto the plate to unmold, and enjoy your delicious and tempting caramel custard

Serve

