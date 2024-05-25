Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
may 25, 2024
Creamy Caramel Custard Recipe
Start by making caramel in a saucepan. Heat 1 cup of sugar over medium heat, and stir constantly until it melts and turns into a golden-brown liquid
Curate Caramel
Once the caramel is ready, pour it into a mold. Allow it to cool and harden
Coat Mold
Preheat your oven to 180 degrees
Preheat
In a mixing bowl, whisk together eggs and sugar until well combined. Then, add milk and vanilla extract, and whisk again until very smooth
Mixture
Strain the custard mixture to ensure a smooth texture; do it patiently because it is time-consuming
Strain
Pour the strained custard mixture over the cooled caramel in the mold
Pour into Mold
Place the mold into a larger baking dish or roasting pan. Fill the larger dish with enough hot water to come halfway up the sides of the mold
Pour Water
Carefully transfer the water bath with the custard mixture to the preheated oven and bake until the custard is set around the edges but still slightly jiggly
Bake
Chill
Once baked, remove the custard from the oven and let it cool Then, carefully remove the mold and allow it to cool completely at room temperature
Once cooled, refrigerate the caramel custard to set completely. To serve, invert onto the plate to unmold, and enjoy your delicious and tempting caramel custard
Serve
