Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 25, 2023

Create Ananya’s barely-there makeup look

Ananya Panday is a true Gen Z influencer when it comes to beauty. Her beauty proclivities are definitely worth taking inspiration from

Beauty influencer 

Image: Sheldon Santos Instagram

Here’s a quick beauty tutorial to recreate full barely makeup look like Ananya Panday 

Step-by-step guide

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Begin by creating a glowy yet matte base. Prep the skin with a rich moisturizer, an illuminating primer and then buff a radiant-finish foundation all over with a damp sponge

Glowing Skin

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Pat and blend a creamy concealer under the eyes and anywhere else you need coverage. Press a setting powder along the T-zone to keep excess shine at bay

Conceal to seal 

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

To create brows like Ananya, start by brushing your hair with a spoolie. Then fill gaps using a powder and angled brush. Apply lighter shade in the inner third and darker shade for rest, define arches and ends of the brows

Fluffy Arches Ahead

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

For the eyes, first, apply an eyeshadow primer or concealer all over your lids. Then, dab a nude brown eyeshadow across the lids to blend away the edges into the crease of the eye. Add some extra definition near the roots of your lashes using chocolate-hued kohl

Eye Makeup

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Complete the look by applying some mascara to the upper and lower lash. For extra fluttery lashes, try adding a few short individual lashes in the center and outer corners of the eyes

Longest Lashes

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

When contouring, take a creamy contour stick and use an angled brush to contour your face. Apply it along the hollows under your cheekbones, then flip the brush over and use the clean side to blend away the harsh edges to ace a modern-looking contour

Crash Course To Contour

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

We suggest using a lip and cheek tint on the apple of your cheeks, blending towards your temples. For an even more natural effect, apply a liquid highlighter with a damp beauty sponge

Secret To A Natural Glow

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Sweep on a sheer, balmy lipstick in a peach-nude shade to complete the look

Plump Lips

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

