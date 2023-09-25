Heading 3
SEPTEMBER 25, 2023
Create Ananya’s barely-there makeup look
Ananya Panday is a true Gen Z influencer when it comes to beauty. Her beauty proclivities are definitely worth taking inspiration from
Beauty influencer
Image: Sheldon Santos Instagram
Here’s a quick beauty tutorial to recreate full barely makeup look like Ananya Panday
Step-by-step guide
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Begin by creating a glowy yet matte base. Prep the skin with a rich moisturizer, an illuminating primer and then buff a radiant-finish foundation all over with a damp sponge
Glowing Skin
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Pat and blend a creamy concealer under the eyes and anywhere else you need coverage. Press a setting powder along the T-zone to keep excess shine at bay
Conceal to seal
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
To create brows like Ananya, start by brushing your hair with a spoolie. Then fill gaps using a powder and angled brush. Apply lighter shade in the inner third and darker shade for rest, define arches and ends of the brows
Fluffy Arches Ahead
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
For the eyes, first, apply an eyeshadow primer or concealer all over your lids. Then, dab a nude brown eyeshadow across the lids to blend away the edges into the crease of the eye. Add some extra definition near the roots of your lashes using chocolate-hued kohl
Eye Makeup
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Complete the look by applying some mascara to the upper and lower lash. For extra fluttery lashes, try adding a few short individual lashes in the center and outer corners of the eyes
Longest Lashes
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
When contouring, take a creamy contour stick and use an angled brush to contour your face. Apply it along the hollows under your cheekbones, then flip the brush over and use the clean side to blend away the harsh edges to ace a modern-looking contour
Crash Course To Contour
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
We suggest using a lip and cheek tint on the apple of your cheeks, blending towards your temples. For an even more natural effect, apply a liquid highlighter with a damp beauty sponge
Secret To A Natural Glow
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Sweep on a sheer, balmy lipstick in a peach-nude shade to complete the look
Plump Lips
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
