Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
OCTOBER 26, 2023
Cringe-pickup lines
“Did you just come out of the oven? Because you are freaking hot.”
"Do you have a name, or can I call you mine?"
"Is your dad a baker? Because you're a cutie pie."
“Is your name Google? Because you have everything I have been searching for.”
“Is it okay if I follow you out of here? My parents always told me to follow my dreams.”
"Do you have a map? I just got lost in your eyes."
"Can you take a picture with me? I want to prove to my friends that angels are real."
“Hi, I would like to introduce myself. My name is Mr. Right. Someone said you were looking for me?”
“Hello, I’m a thief, and I’m here to steal your heart.”
“Are you sure you’re not tired? Because you’ve been running through my mind all day.”
