Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

OCTOBER 26, 2023

Cringe-pickup lines

“Did you just come out of the oven? Because you are freaking hot.”

#1

Image Source: pexels

#2

"Do you have a name, or can I call you mine?"

"Is your dad a baker? Because you're a cutie pie."

#3

“Is your name Google? Because you have everything I have been searching for.”

#4

“Is it okay if I follow you out of here? My parents always told me to follow my dreams.”

#5

"Do you have a map? I just got lost in your eyes."

#6

"Can you take a picture with me? I want to prove to my friends that angels are real."

#7

“Hi, I would like to introduce myself. My name is Mr. Right. Someone said you were looking for me?”

#8

“Hello, I’m a thief, and I’m here to steal your heart.”

#9

“Are you sure you’re not tired? Because you’ve been running through my mind all day.”

#10

