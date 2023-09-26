Heading 3
Kankana Das
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 26, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo's workout routine
Cristiano usually works out 3 to 4 hours a day on at least 5 days a week and sleeps for 8 hours at night
Workout principle
Image: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram
Cristiano Ronaldo has a fat-free athletic physique and in order to maintain that, he works out very hard on training grounds and gym
Workout routine
Image: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram
According to his routine, he performs 5 exercises within a circuit routine and repeats the routine 3 times. It includes barbell squat, box jump, broad jump, jumping lunge, and lateral bound
Monday
Image: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram
Cristiano takes Tuesday as his rest day because it's important for the body to recover
Tuesday
Image: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram
On Wednesday, Ronaldo mainly focuses on 5 exercises including, burpee pull-up, bench dips, pushups, medicine ball toss, and push press
Wednesday
Image: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram
Ronaldo performs a very simple cardio routine and 2 exercises, Power cleans and sprinting on Wednesday
Thursday
Image: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram
To focus on his stability and core exercise for tight, sculpted abs, he hits a leg workout routine by doing 6 exercises on Friday. It includes a one-arm side deadlift, dumbbell one-legged deadlift, overhead slam, knee tuck jump, one-leg barbell squat, and hanging leg raise
Friday
Image: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram
Saturday is also a rest for Cristiano Ronaldo
Saturday
Image: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram
On Sunday, Ronaldo performs a cardio routine consisting of 2 exercises, including rope jumping and resistance sprinting
Sunday
Image: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram
Ronaldo pays very close attention to his diet. He prefers whole-wheat cereal, egg whites, fruit juice for breakfast, whole-wheat pasta, green vegetables, baked potato, chicken salad for lunch, Tuna roll, fruit juice for snacks and rice with pulses, chicken or turkey breast, beans, fruits for dinner
Diet
Image: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.