Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
APRIL 22, 2024
Crunchy and Classic Cheese Ball Recipe
Gather shredded cheese, egg, all-purpose flour, breadcrumbs, garlic powder, oil, salt and pepper to taste
Ingredients
Image Source: freepik
In a bowl, combine the shredded cheese, garlic powder, salt, and pepper
Mix it up!
Image Source: freepik
Once the mixture is formed, take small portions of the cheese mixture and roll them into small balls
Shaping
Image Source: freepik
Set up three shallow dishes and subsequently put flour in one, beaten egg in another, and breadcrumbs in the third utensil
Coating
Image Source: freepik
Roll each cheese ball in the flour, dip it in the beaten egg, and coat it with breadcrumbs. Make sure each ball is evenly coated, and repeat the process with every ball
Image Source: freepik
Dipping
Yes, you heard it right! Place the coated cheese balls on a plate and refrigerate them for about 30 minutes; this process will help the coating adhere better during frying
Refrigerate
Image Source: freepik
Heat oil in a deep fryer or a heavy-bottomed pot
Oil
Image Source: freepik
Frying
Image Source: freepik
Carefully drop a few cheese balls into the hot oil and fry them until they are golden brown and crispy
Almost there!
Image Source: freepik
Remove the fried cheese balls from the oil and place them on a plate lined with tissues to drain the excess oil
Serve the deep-fried cheese balls hot with your favorite dipping sauce or chutney!
Serve and Relish
Image Source: freepik
