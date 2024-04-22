Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Lifestyle

APRIL 22, 2024

Crunchy and Classic Cheese Ball Recipe 

Gather shredded cheese, egg, all-purpose flour, breadcrumbs, garlic powder, oil, salt and pepper to taste

 Ingredients

Image Source: freepik

In a bowl, combine the shredded cheese, garlic powder, salt, and pepper 

Mix it up! 

Image Source: freepik

Once the mixture is formed, take small portions of the cheese mixture and roll them into small balls 

Shaping

Image Source: freepik

Set up three shallow dishes and subsequently put flour in one, beaten egg in another, and breadcrumbs in the third utensil 

Coating

Image Source: freepik

Roll each cheese ball in the flour, dip it in the beaten egg, and coat it with breadcrumbs. Make sure each ball is evenly coated, and repeat the process with every ball

Image Source: freepik

Dipping

Yes, you heard it right! Place the coated cheese balls on a plate and refrigerate them for about 30 minutes; this process will help the coating adhere better during frying

Refrigerate 

Image Source: freepik

Heat oil in a deep fryer or a heavy-bottomed pot 

Oil

Image Source: freepik

 Frying

Image Source: freepik

Carefully drop a few cheese balls into the hot oil and fry them until they are golden brown and crispy

Almost there!

Image Source: freepik

Remove the fried cheese balls from the oil and place them on a plate lined with tissues to drain the excess oil

Serve the deep-fried cheese balls hot with your favorite dipping sauce or chutney! 

Serve and Relish

Image Source: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here