JUly 04, 2023
CTM routine and its benefits
With the increasing pollution, stressful jobs, and poor diet, it is pivotal to pamper your skin. But starting a skincare routine can be difficult for some people owing to lack of time or resources. But the CTM routine is effective and easy
The first step of the routine is to cleanse. Wash your face with a gentle face wash that does not strip your skin of its natural oils
Cleanse
The second step is to use a toner. Adding a toner to your routine aids in closing open pores which prevent clogging. Use a cotton pad or your fingertips to apply a toner
Tone
Some people like to replace serums instead of toners which is completely okay. Others like to use it after toning the skin, to deeply nourish it
Serums
Moisturize
The last step of this routine is to hydrate your skin with a moisturizer that suits your skin type. An effective moisturizer locks the benefits of a toner and serum while strengthening the skin barrier
Sun Protection
If you are following this routine in the daytime, it is mandatory to use sun protection. A good sunscreen prevents sun damage and premature aging. But remember the three-finger application rule and to re-apply the sunblock every three hours
For the night skin regime, it is essential to cleanse the skin twice. Use a cleansing balm or oil to break any makeup and even the layer of sunblock. It will prevent the clogging of pores which can cause breakouts
Double Cleansing
Following a CTM routine is fairly simple and one can easily incorporate it into their lives. It aids in maintaining a healthy skin pH which otherwise can be difficult due to several factors
Healthy skin pH
Replenish skin moisture
One of the benefits of this routine is that it repairs the skin barrier and strengthens it. This gives the skin a boost of hydration and it appears to be healthy and plump
It has been proven that if one follows this routine on a daily basis, one can notice an improvement in skin texture and quality. Since the skin is replenished, and the skin barrier is protected, the signs of aging are relatively delayed
Delays aging
