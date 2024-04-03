Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
APRIL 03, 2023
Cultural festivals around world
Dance and enjoy the lively Rio Carnival in Brazil with colorful parades and the infectious beat of samba
Rio Carnival, Brazil
Image Source: Pexels
Celebrate the Festival of Lights in India with bright lamps, fireworks, and the joyous spirit of Diwali
Diwali, India
Image Source: Pexels
Have a blast at Germany's Oktoberfest with lots of beer, traditional music, and a fun-filled Bavarian atmosphere
Oktoberfest, Germany
Image Source: Pexels
Experience the excitement of China's Spring Festival with dragon dances, lanterns, and festive parades to welcome the lunar new year
Chinese New Year (Spring Festival), China
Image Source: Pexels
Join the playful Holi celebration in India by throwing colorful powders and water, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil
Holi, India
Image Source: Pexels
Enter a magical world in Venice during the Carnival, where masked balls and elaborate costumes create an enchanting atmosphere
Carnival of Venice, Italy
Image Source: Pexels
Get messy at Spain's La Tomatina, the world's biggest food fight, where thousands throw ripe tomatoes at each other for fun
La Tomatina, Spain
Image Source: Pexels
Have a splash during Thailand's Songkran water festival, where streets turn into a massive water fight to welcome the Thai New Year
Songkran, Thailand
Image Source: Pexels
Experience the colorful traditions of Mexico's Día de los Muertos, honoring ancestors with altars, parades, music, and food
Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos), Mexico
Image Source: Pexels
Enjoy diverse music, art installations, and a unique atmosphere at the Glastonbury Festival, the world's largest greenfield music and arts event
Glastonbury Festival, United Kingdom
Image Source: Pexels
