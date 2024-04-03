Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

APRIL 03, 2023

Cultural festivals around world

Dance and enjoy the lively Rio Carnival in Brazil with colorful parades and the infectious beat of samba

Rio Carnival, Brazil

Celebrate the Festival of Lights in India with bright lamps, fireworks, and the joyous spirit of Diwali

Diwali, India

Have a blast at Germany's Oktoberfest with lots of beer, traditional music, and a fun-filled Bavarian atmosphere

Oktoberfest, Germany

Experience the excitement of China's Spring Festival with dragon dances, lanterns, and festive parades to welcome the lunar new year

 Chinese New Year (Spring Festival), China

Join the playful Holi celebration in India by throwing colorful powders and water, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil

 Holi, India

Enter a magical world in Venice during the Carnival, where masked balls and elaborate costumes create an enchanting atmosphere

Carnival of Venice, Italy

Get messy at Spain's La Tomatina, the world's biggest food fight, where thousands throw ripe tomatoes at each other for fun

La Tomatina, Spain

Have a splash during Thailand's Songkran water festival, where streets turn into a massive water fight to welcome the Thai New Year

Songkran, Thailand

Experience the colorful traditions of Mexico's Día de los Muertos, honoring ancestors with altars, parades, music, and food

Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos), Mexico

Enjoy diverse music, art installations, and a unique atmosphere at the Glastonbury Festival, the world's largest greenfield music and arts event

Glastonbury Festival, United Kingdom

