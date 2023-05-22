Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

lifestyle

mAY 22, 2023

Curd recipes to beat the Summer heat

Image : Pexels

The famous drink to beat summer heat. The sweet beverage tastes better when chilled, added with some nuts, cardamom (elaichi) powder and rose syrup

Lassi

The wada are soaked in sweetened liquid curd and sprinkled with red chilli powder, added coriander and the dates, pudina and garlic chutneys

Dahi Wada

Image : Pexels

Image : Pexels

The small balls made of gram flour mixed with cured and some masala are often served with parathas

Boondi raita

Image : Pexels

A sweet dessert made of hung curd; it can be made in flavours of elaichi, pistachio, mango and many others

Shrikhand

Image : Unspalsh

Also known as buttermilk, it is made by mixing curd with water. It tastes best when it is chilled and seasoned with some jeera masala or chaat masala

Chach

Image : Pexels

Add diced cucumber to curd and season it with some red chilli powder, salt, sugar and black pepper

Cucumber raita

Image : Unspalsh

The South Indian Dish is made by mixing cooked rice with curd and a tadka of curry leaves, asafoetida and Jakhya

Curd Rice

Image : Pexels

The tasty snack is popularly found in Mumbai. The Chaat is made with stuffing and curd toppers with sev inside a mini-puri shell

Dahi Puri

Image: Pexels

The tasty filling of huge kachori is filled with dahi which enhances the taste

Khasta Kachori

Image: Pexels

The famous Bengali sweet made from curd with milk and sugar, it is traditionally served in small matkis

Mishti Doi

