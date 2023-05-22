mAY 22, 2023
Curd recipes to beat the Summer heat
The famous drink to beat summer heat. The sweet beverage tastes better when chilled, added with some nuts, cardamom (elaichi) powder and rose syrup
Lassi
The wada are soaked in sweetened liquid curd and sprinkled with red chilli powder, added coriander and the dates, pudina and garlic chutneys
Dahi Wada
The small balls made of gram flour mixed with cured and some masala are often served with parathas
Boondi raita
A sweet dessert made of hung curd; it can be made in flavours of elaichi, pistachio, mango and many others
Shrikhand
Also known as buttermilk, it is made by mixing curd with water. It tastes best when it is chilled and seasoned with some jeera masala or chaat masala
Chach
Add diced cucumber to curd and season it with some red chilli powder, salt, sugar and black pepper
Cucumber raita
The South Indian Dish is made by mixing cooked rice with curd and a tadka of curry leaves, asafoetida and Jakhya
Curd Rice
The tasty snack is popularly found in Mumbai. The Chaat is made with stuffing and curd toppers with sev inside a mini-puri shell
Dahi Puri
The tasty filling of huge kachori is filled with dahi which enhances the taste
Khasta Kachori
The famous Bengali sweet made from curd with milk and sugar, it is traditionally served in small matkis
Mishti Doi
