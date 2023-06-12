Heading 3

JUNE 12, 2023

Curly hair care
for beginners

It is essential to choose a shampoo according to your scalp type. Additionally, it is important to make sure that the shampoo is free of parabens and sulphates to prevent scalp damage

Choose the right shampoo

Image : Pexels

Excess shampooing will only cause your scalp to be more oily and cause excess dryness in your hair causing lack of moisture

Image : Pexels

Avoid excess shampooing

This involves applying a hair mask, detangling and removing frizz from your hair

Pre Shampoo treatment

Image : Pexels

Brushing out curls will only make your hair appear frizzy. The key to achieving curly hair is to avoid brushing your hair after a hair wash

Avoid brushing

Image : Pexels

Use wide toothed comb

Image : Pexels

It is essential to use a wide toothed comb to detangle curly hair. To detangle, start from the bottom and work the way up

Image : Pexels

Avoid using hot water

It is important to use cold water for hair washes since hot water can strip the scalp's natural oils, and also open cuticles making the hair strands prone to breakage and frizz

Trimming is essential to get rid of split ends. It is recommended to trim curly hair ever 6-8 weeks

Trim

Image : Pexels

Curly hair sleep routine

Image : Pexels

It is recommended to use the ‘pinappleing the hair’ trick using a satin bonnet while going to sleep. Satin keeps the curls intact through the night and reduces frizz

Image : Pexels

High temperatures from styling products can remove the natural texture of the curls. It is recommended to use a heat protectant before applying heat to the hair

Style hair with moderate heat

Image : Pexels

 Use hair marks containing natural ingredients. Apple cider vinegar, milk, Fenugreek seeds
and hibiscus are all great natural treatments
for healthy curly hair

Natural ingredients

