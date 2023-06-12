Heading 3
Curly hair care
for beginners
It is essential to choose a shampoo according to your scalp type. Additionally, it is important to make sure that the shampoo is free of parabens and sulphates to prevent scalp damage
Choose the right shampoo
Image : Pexels
Excess shampooing will only cause your scalp to be more oily and cause excess dryness in your hair causing lack of moisture
Image : Pexels
Avoid excess shampooing
This involves applying a hair mask, detangling and removing frizz from your hair
Pre Shampoo treatment
Image : Pexels
Brushing out curls will only make your hair appear frizzy. The key to achieving curly hair is to avoid brushing your hair after a hair wash
Avoid brushing
Image : Pexels
Use wide toothed comb
Image : Pexels
It is essential to use a wide toothed comb to detangle curly hair. To detangle, start from the bottom and work the way up
Image : Pexels
Avoid using hot water
It is important to use cold water for hair washes since hot water can strip the scalp's natural oils, and also open cuticles making the hair strands prone to breakage and frizz
Trimming is essential to get rid of split ends. It is recommended to trim curly hair ever 6-8 weeks
Trim
Image : Pexels
Curly hair sleep routine
Image : Pexels
It is recommended to use the ‘pinappleing the hair’ trick using a satin bonnet while going to sleep. Satin keeps the curls intact through the night and reduces frizz
Image : Pexels
High temperatures from styling products can remove the natural texture of the curls. It is recommended to use a heat protectant before applying heat to the hair
Style hair with moderate heat
Image : Pexels
Use hair marks containing natural ingredients. Apple cider vinegar, milk, Fenugreek seeds
and hibiscus are all great natural treatments
for healthy curly hair
Natural ingredients
