Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 25, 2024

Custard Apple Desserts To Try

Blend custard apple pulp with cream, sugar, and vanilla extract, then churn in an ice cream maker for a creamy frozen treat

 Custard Apple Ice Cream

Make a traditional custard pudding and fold in chunks of custard apple for a fruity twist

Custard Apple Pudding

Blend custard apple pulp with water and sugar, then freeze for a refreshing sorbet

Custard Apple Sorbet

Prepare a pie crust, fill it with a mixture of custard apple slices, sugar, and spices, and bake until golden brown

Custard Apple Pie

Fill a pre-baked tart shell with a custard apple custard mixture, then bake until set for a delightful dessert

Custard Apple Tart

Layer custard apple pieces with sponge cake, custard, and whipped cream for a delicious trifle dessert

Custard Apple Trifle

Whip cream until stiff peaks form, then fold in custard apple pulp and chill for a light and fluffy mousse

Custard Apple Mousse

Make a classic cheesecake base, then swirl in custard apple puree for a creamy and fruity dessert

Custard Apple Cheesecake

Custard Apple Parfait

Layer custard apple pieces with granola, yogurt, and honey for a nutritious and delicious parfait

Top custard apple slices with a crumbly mixture of flour, oats, sugar, and butter, then bake until golden brown for a comforting dessert

Custard Apple Crumble

