Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 25, 2024
Custard Apple Desserts To Try
Blend custard apple pulp with cream, sugar, and vanilla extract, then churn in an ice cream maker for a creamy frozen treat
Custard Apple Ice Cream
Make a traditional custard pudding and fold in chunks of custard apple for a fruity twist
Custard Apple Pudding
Blend custard apple pulp with water and sugar, then freeze for a refreshing sorbet
Custard Apple Sorbet
Prepare a pie crust, fill it with a mixture of custard apple slices, sugar, and spices, and bake until golden brown
Custard Apple Pie
Fill a pre-baked tart shell with a custard apple custard mixture, then bake until set for a delightful dessert
Custard Apple Tart
Layer custard apple pieces with sponge cake, custard, and whipped cream for a delicious trifle dessert
Custard Apple Trifle
Whip cream until stiff peaks form, then fold in custard apple pulp and chill for a light and fluffy mousse
Custard Apple Mousse
Make a classic cheesecake base, then swirl in custard apple puree for a creamy and fruity dessert
Custard Apple Cheesecake
Custard Apple Parfait
Layer custard apple pieces with granola, yogurt, and honey for a nutritious and delicious parfait
Top custard apple slices with a crumbly mixture of flour, oats, sugar, and butter, then bake until golden brown for a comforting dessert
Custard Apple Crumble
