Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

Beauty

APRIL 17, 2023

Cute Hairstyles For Eid

Image- Pexels

The hair bun at the back is best for summer Eid. Not just this but it’s perfect if you want to show off your new pair of earrings

Sleek bun

Image- Pexels

If you are too lazy to wash your hair, you can still pull out this hairstyle in the best manner and the ponytail is the proof 

Ponytail

It’s the half-bun in which you take the hair from the front head and create a bun from it, while the rest of the hair is showcased perfectly as it cascades down the back

Image- Pexels

Half bun

You can simply keep your hair open and flaunt your silky straight hair 

Image- Pexels

Straight hair

Image- Pexels

Beachy waves 

Tired of straight hair but still don’t want to go for a fancy hairstyle? Wavy hair can be your thing this Eid then. It will give your hair a beautiful volume and no frizz

Curls are still considered one of the favorite most hairstyles. Get perfect curls this eid and slay in your selfies

Image- Pexels

Curly hair

Twist rolls look nothing but sleek and chic. This hairstyle portrays not only elegance but also confidence

Image- Pexels

Hair twist rolls 

Braids can go with any look. It is simple yet beautiful 

Image- Pexels

Braids

Simply make a classic ponytail and then a few inches down, add another elastic. Do this until you get to your ends

Image- Pexels

Bubble pony 

Pull your top layer of hair into a pony at the top of your head to get it out of the way. Use water with a comb to gently comb through your curls, and then cover your hair with a pomade and smooth it down with a brush

Image- Pexels

Curly high puff

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here