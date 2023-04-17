APRIL 17, 2023
Cute Hairstyles For Eid
Image- Pexels
The hair bun at the back is best for summer Eid. Not just this but it’s perfect if you want to show off your new pair of earrings
Sleek bun
Image- Pexels
If you are too lazy to wash your hair, you can still pull out this hairstyle in the best manner and the ponytail is the proof
Ponytail
It’s the half-bun in which you take the hair from the front head and create a bun from it, while the rest of the hair is showcased perfectly as it cascades down the back
Image- Pexels
Half bun
You can simply keep your hair open and flaunt your silky straight hair
Image- Pexels
Straight hair
Image- Pexels
Beachy waves
Tired of straight hair but still don’t want to go for a fancy hairstyle? Wavy hair can be your thing this Eid then. It will give your hair a beautiful volume and no frizz
Curls are still considered one of the favorite most hairstyles. Get perfect curls this eid and slay in your selfies
Image- Pexels
Curly hair
Twist rolls look nothing but sleek and chic. This hairstyle portrays not only elegance but also confidence
Image- Pexels
Hair twist rolls
Braids can go with any look. It is simple yet beautiful
Image- Pexels
Braids
Simply make a classic ponytail and then a few inches down, add another elastic. Do this until you get to your ends
Image- Pexels
Bubble pony
Pull your top layer of hair into a pony at the top of your head to get it out of the way. Use water with a comb to gently comb through your curls, and then cover your hair with a pomade and smooth it down with a brush
Image- Pexels
Curly high puff
