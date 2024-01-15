Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
January 15, 2024
Cute Twin Quotes
“It’s double the giggles and double the grins, and double the trouble if you’re blessed with twins.”
#1
“Twins need to know that they can be alone without their twin.”
#2
“I may be a twin, but I am one of a kind.”
#3
“Identical twins are endemically alike in many ways.”
#4
“I wish I had a twin, so I could know what I look like without plastic surgery.”
#5
“Twin problem: when you get the same gifts in different colors.”
#6
“That awkward moment when twins are fighting, and one calls the other one ugly.”
#7
“Even identical twins have their own differences.”
#8
#9
“I’ve been competitive since day one. Even in little things as a child, like having a twin and a direct competitor for who makes better cookies.”
“Not even identical twins can have the exact same experiences, and their brains are not wired the same way.”
#10
