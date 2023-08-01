Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 01, 2023
Dad-daughter date ideas
A dad and daughter’s bond needs to be cherished. Spend some time baking together to create heartwarming memories
Baking Burst
Image: Pexels
Movie marathons are not new. But make this one special by choosing her favorite movies and snacks
Image: Pexels
Movie Marathon
Emotions matter more than any extravagant setup. Clear a bit of your living room, put your daughter’s favorite tune, and dance your hearts out
Dance party
Image: Pexels
It is okay to spoil your daughter sometimes with the ice cream of her choice. Make this an ice cream date
Ice cream date
Image: Pexels
If you are too busy to do something out of the box, include a story time in your routine where you can nurture her imagination
Storytime
Image: Pexels
Beach fun
Image: Pexels
Weekends are meant to go out and explore! Make this a date and enjoy the soothing sea waves with your daughter
Image: Pexels
Sports day
If your daughter is fond of outdoor activities or sports, spend a day together playing her favorite sport
Spend a day exploring the fascinating wildlife world at the zoo. It is thrilling to learn new things together
Zoo visit
Image: Pexels
Get creative as you take the position of a photographer to click some priceless pictures of your daughter
Photography outing
Image: Pexels
Make-up experiment
Image: Pexels
This might be weird but let your daughter take the lead and do your makeup as she pleases. This will be a fond memory to look back at
