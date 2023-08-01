Heading 3

 Lifestyle

AUGUST 01, 2023

Dad-daughter date ideas 

A dad and daughter’s bond needs to be cherished. Spend some time baking together to create heartwarming memories 

Baking Burst 

Image: Pexels

Movie marathons are not new. But make this one special by choosing her favorite movies and snacks

Image: Pexels

 Movie Marathon 

Emotions matter more than any extravagant setup. Clear a bit of your living room, put your daughter’s favorite tune, and dance your hearts out 

Dance party 

Image: Pexels

It is okay to spoil your daughter sometimes with the ice cream of her choice. Make this an ice cream date 

 Ice cream date 

Image: Pexels

If you are too busy to do something out of the box, include a story time in your routine where you can nurture her imagination 

Storytime 

Image: Pexels

Beach fun 

Image: Pexels

Weekends are meant to go out and explore! Make this a date and enjoy the soothing sea waves with your daughter 

Image: Pexels

Sports day 

If your daughter is fond of outdoor activities or sports, spend a day together playing her favorite sport 

Spend a day exploring the fascinating wildlife world at the zoo. It is thrilling to learn new things together 

Zoo visit

Image: Pexels

Get creative as you take the position of a photographer to click some priceless pictures of your daughter 

Photography outing 

Image: Pexels

Make-up experiment 

Image: Pexels

This might be weird but let your daughter take the lead and do your makeup as she pleases. This will be a fond memory to look back at 

