Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 21, 2024

Dahi Vada Recipe

 Soak 1 cup of urad dal in water for 4-6 hours. Drain the water and grind the dal into a smooth paste. Add a pinch of salt and mix well

Prepare Lentil Batter:

Heat oil in a deep frying pan. Wet your hands, take small portions of the batter, and shape them into small round discs

Make Vada Shapes: 

Carefully slide the vadas into the hot oil and fry them until they turn golden brown and crispy

Fry the Vadas: 

In a bowl, take lukewarm water and immerse the fried vadas in it. Let them soak for about 20-30 minutes until they become soft and sponge-like

Soak in Water: 

In another bowl, whisk 2 cups of thick yogurt until smooth. Add a pinch of salt, a pinch of roasted cumin powder, and a pinch of red chili powder to the yogurt 

Prepare Yogurt Mixture: 

After the vadas have soaked enough, gently press them between your palms to squeeze out excess water. Arrange them on a serving plate

Squeeze Out Water: 

Pour the prepared yogurt mixture generously over the vadas, covering them completely

Pour Yogurt Mixture: 

In a small pan, heat some oil. Add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, a pinch of asafoetida (hing), and curry leaves. Let them splutter for a few seconds. Then, pour this tempering over the yogurt-covered vadas

Tempering: 

Garnish: 

Sprinkle some freshly chopped coriander leaves and a dash of red chili powder on top for garnish 

Dahi vada is ready to be served. You can also serve it with tamarind chutney or mint chutney for extra flavor

Serve: 

