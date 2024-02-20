Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 20, 2024
Dal Makhani Recipe
Gather black lentils, rajma, onion, tomatoes, butter, cumin seeds,ginger-garlic paste, spices, cream, and fresh coriander leaves for garnish
Ingredients:
Image Source: pexels
Wash the lentils and kidney beans thoroughly. Soak them in water for at least 6 hours or overnight
Preparation:
Image Source: pexels
In a pressure cooker, add the soaked lentils, kidney beans, water, and salt. Cook for about 6-7 whistles or until they are soft and well-cooked
Cooking:
Image Source: pexels
Heat butter and oil in a separate pan. Add cumin seeds and let them crackle. Then, add chopped onions and sauté until golden brown
Tempering:
Image Source: pexels
Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté until the raw smell disappears. Then, add tomato puree and cook until the oil separates from the mixture
Image Source: pexels
Flavoring:
Stir in red chili powder, turmeric powder, and garam masala. Cook for a couple of minutes to let the spices blend well
Spices:
Image Source: pexels
Once the lentils and beans are cooked, add the prepared tempering mixture to the pressure cooker. Mix well and let it simmer for 15-20 minutes on low heat
Combining:
Image Source: pexels
Using the back of a ladle or a masher, gently mash some of the lentils and beans to thicken the consistency of the dal
Mashing:
Image Source: pexels
Creamy touch:
Image Source: pexels
Pour in the cream and mix thoroughly. Adjust salt and spices according to your taste
Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves and a dollop of butter. Serve hot with naan, rice, or roti
Finishing touches:
Image Source: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.