Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 30, 2024

Dal Tadka recipe to try at home

Rinse toor dal, chana dal, and masoor dal (you can also use only toor dal), and then put it in the pressure cooker with water and salt

Cook the dal

Heat ghee/oil, saute chopped onion till it turns brown, and add crushed ginger, garlic, and green chilly for 30-40 seconds

Saute vegetables

After making sure that the garlic doesn’t turn brown, add chopped tomatoes and saute till it gets soft

Chop tomatoes

For a tasty burst of flavor, add turmeric powder and red chili powder

Spice it up!

Further, mix boiled dal with species and stir it well for a perfect taste

Mix well

Taste the dal and if needed add water and adjust the salt taste 

Adjust the taste

Cook the dal on a medium flame for 5-6 minutes and stir it well occasionally so it doesn’t get stuck in the pan

Stir well

Heat ghee, sizzle cumin seeds, and then add garlic, dry red chilies, and asafoetida until garlic is light brown

Prepare tadka

Add the tadka

Pour the tadka over the cooked dal, and garnish it with coriander 

Serve this tasty dal tadka with roti or naan for a delightful meal

Serve and enjoy!

