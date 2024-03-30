Heading 3
Dal Tadka recipe to try at home
Rinse toor dal, chana dal, and masoor dal (you can also use only toor dal), and then put it in the pressure cooker with water and salt
Cook the dal
Heat ghee/oil, saute chopped onion till it turns brown, and add crushed ginger, garlic, and green chilly for 30-40 seconds
Saute vegetables
After making sure that the garlic doesn’t turn brown, add chopped tomatoes and saute till it gets soft
Chop tomatoes
For a tasty burst of flavor, add turmeric powder and red chili powder
Spice it up!
Further, mix boiled dal with species and stir it well for a perfect taste
Mix well
Taste the dal and if needed add water and adjust the salt taste
Adjust the taste
Cook the dal on a medium flame for 5-6 minutes and stir it well occasionally so it doesn’t get stuck in the pan
Stir well
Heat ghee, sizzle cumin seeds, and then add garlic, dry red chilies, and asafoetida until garlic is light brown
Prepare tadka
Add the tadka
Pour the tadka over the cooked dal, and garnish it with coriander
Serve this tasty dal tadka with roti or naan for a delightful meal
Serve and enjoy!
