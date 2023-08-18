Heading 3

Damage-free ways to blow dry your hair

Using a blow dryer on your hair won’t give you the sleek, voluminous result you expect

It is important to choose the right tools and techniques based on your hair type

Blow drying can dehydrate your hair and create frizz if done wrong

With the right products, tools, and techniques you can create salon-quality blowouts at home

Towel dry your hair gently before using a blow dryer to speed up the drying process and prevent some frizz

Use products like a serum to protect your hair from heat damage and frizz

Avoid high heat setting on your heat tools as it could turn your hair dull and frizzy

Dry your hair in sections. It is important to dry your hair in sections as it can give your hair a more polished look

Use the right hairdryer tools, and the right blow dryer for smooth and healthy hair

Dry your hair completely until it is at room temperature for the best results

