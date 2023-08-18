Heading 3
Damage-free ways to blow dry your hair
Using a blow dryer on your hair won’t give you the sleek, voluminous result you expect
It is important to choose the right tools and techniques based on your hair type
Blow drying can dehydrate your hair and create frizz if done wrong
With the right products, tools, and techniques you can create salon-quality blowouts at home
Towel dry your hair gently before using a blow dryer to speed up the drying process and prevent some frizz
Use products like a serum to protect your hair from heat damage and frizz
Avoid high heat setting on your heat tools as it could turn your hair dull and frizzy
Dry your hair in sections. It is important to dry your hair in sections as it can give your hair a more polished look
Use the right hairdryer tools, and the right blow dryer for smooth and healthy hair
Dry your hair completely until it is at room temperature for the best results
