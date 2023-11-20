Heading 3
Dark shades to try
Elevate your decor with the deep, versatile charm of charcoal gray. From walls to furniture, this shade adds a touch of modernity while maintaining a classic appeal
Charcoal Gray
Embrace the rich, nautical allure of navy blue. Whether in upholstery or accent walls, this deep hue exudes calmness and pairs seamlessly with a variety of styles
Navy Blue
Infuse warmth and opulence into your space with the regal tones of burgundy. This deep red hue is perfect for accent pieces, creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere
Burgundy
Bring the outdoors in with the deep and tranquil essence of forest green. From accent walls to decor accessories, this shade adds a touch of nature's sophistication
Forest Green
Create a cocoon of comfort with the indulgent tones of chocolate brown. Ideal for furniture and textiles, this shade adds richness and warmth to any room
Chocolate Brown
Unleash a sense of luxury and mystery with eggplant purple. Whether in velvet upholstery or as an accent wall, this deep hue adds a touch of drama to your decor
Eggplant Purple
Achieve a modern and sleek ambiance with slate gray. Perfect for contemporary spaces, this versatile shade complements various design elements and textures
Slate Gray
Embrace the boldness of midnight black for a touch of drama and sophistication. Whether used in furniture, decor accents, or even walls, black adds an element of timeless chic
Midnight Black
Dive into the rich, jewel-like tones of deep teal. This shade exudes a sense of luxury and pairs exceptionally well with metallic accents, creating a lavish aesthetic
Deep Teal
Infuse a regal and romantic ambiance with the deep, muted tones of plum. Perfect for bedroom decor or accent pieces, plum adds a touch of vintage charm to your space
Plum
