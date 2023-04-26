APRIL 26, 2023
Dark Side Of Each Zodiac Sign
Image : Pexels
They are the dominators. They have aggressive drive, impulsive character and domineering personality
Aries
Image : Pexels
Taureans are inflexible, becoming too stubborn when things don’t go their own way
Taurus
Image : Pexels
They are uncommitted, shallow, and treacherous for personal gain
Gemini
Image : Pexels
They have some dark personality traits which includes depression and sudden mood swings that lead them to experience all kinds of anxiety disorders
Cancer
Image : Pexels
They are considered to be extremely self-centred and attention seeking
Leo
Image : Pexels
They are extremely pessimistic and exude negative energy
Virgo
Image : Pexels
Libras are indecisive and find it hard to follow their heart’s commands
Libra
Image : Pexels
They have a thirst for revenge, jealousy and depression
Scorpio
Image : Pexels
People under this sign tend to deny reality and sometimes promise more than they can deliver
Sagittarius
Image : Pexels
They tend to become blind in pursuing their ambitions and neglect leisure time, which can take its toll on their health later in life
Capricorn
Image : Pexels
Although these Aquarius natives are quite friendly as they tend to be detached from their emotions and therefore from their relationship
Aquarius
Image : Pexels
Piscean natives tend to sacrifice themselves for others and then play the victim in order to get what they want
Pisces
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.