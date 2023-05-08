Heading 3

MAY 08, 2023

Dark Side Of Each Zodiac Sign

They are the dominators. They have aggressive drive, impulsive character and domineering personality

Aries

Taureans are inflexible, becoming too stubborn when things don’t go their own way

Taurus 

They are uncommitted, shallow, and treacherous for personal gain

Gemini

They have some dark personality traits which includes depression and sudden mood swings that lead them to experience all kinds of anxiety. disorders They enjoy all the finer things in life. These include expensive meals, elegant clothing, stargazing, and watching every sunrise

Cancer 

They are considered to be extremely self-centred and attention-seeking 

Leo

They are extremely pessimistic and exude negative energy 

Virgo 

Libras are indecisive and find it hard to follow their heart’s commands. They are always occupied with innovative ideas and embrace inner beauty through them 

Libra 

They have a thirst for revenge, jealousy and depression

Scorpio

People under this sign tend to deny reality and sometimes promise more than they can deliver

Sagittarius 

They tend to become blind in pursuing their ambitions and neglect leisure time, which can take its toll on their health later in life

Capricorn 

Although these Aquarius natives are quite friendly as they tend to be detached from their emotions and therefore from their relationship

Aquarius 

Piscean natives tend to sacrifice themselves for others and then play the victim in order to get what they want 

Pisces

