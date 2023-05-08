MAY 08, 2023
Dark Side Of Each Zodiac Sign
They are the dominators. They have aggressive drive, impulsive character and domineering personality
Aries
Taureans are inflexible, becoming too stubborn when things don’t go their own way
Taurus
They are uncommitted, shallow, and treacherous for personal gain
Gemini
They have some dark personality traits which includes depression and sudden mood swings that lead them to experience all kinds of anxiety. disorders They enjoy all the finer things in life. These include expensive meals, elegant clothing, stargazing, and watching every sunrise
Cancer
They are considered to be extremely self-centred and attention-seeking
Leo
They are extremely pessimistic and exude negative energy
Virgo
Libras are indecisive and find it hard to follow their heart’s commands. They are always occupied with innovative ideas and embrace inner beauty through them
Libra
They have a thirst for revenge, jealousy and depression
Scorpio
People under this sign tend to deny reality and sometimes promise more than they can deliver
Sagittarius
They tend to become blind in pursuing their ambitions and neglect leisure time, which can take its toll on their health later in life
Capricorn
Although these Aquarius natives are quite friendly as they tend to be detached from their emotions and therefore from their relationship
Aquarius
Piscean natives tend to sacrifice themselves for others and then play the victim in order to get what they want
Pisces
