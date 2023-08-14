Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

AUGUST 14, 2023

Dating rules to find your perfect match

With current dating trends, meeting new people and finding someone special might seem exciting. But date only if you are ready to take on the responsibilities 

Willingness

You can find your best match when you learn to stay true to yourself. Remember to be yourself when you explore dating 

Be You 

The recent dating trends might push you to experiment! But taking things slow is the key to meeting your best potential match 

Slow 

It is pivotal that you enjoy your dates without overwhelming yourself. Keep the initial dates packed with fun and light flirting

Fun 

Open Mind 

Your previous dating experience might mould your thinking subconsciously. Keep an open mind when you meet someone new

Boundaries 

The concepts of boundaries and personal space are at the crux of a relationship! If you nail these, your chances to meet your potential partner are higher 

Not every tryst will have a favorable result! Rejections are part and parcel of the dating process

 Rejection 

If you are not comfortable with someone’s company or things are not the best, let them know. Ghosting is not a healthy option

Ghosting

Positive Attitude 

If you are meeting someone new, maintain a positive attitude. This will make you look confident and charming 

Time 

If you do not get an immediate response after a date, give them time to revert. Keeping some patience might do wonders 

