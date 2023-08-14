Heading 3
Dating rules to find your perfect match
With current dating trends, meeting new people and finding someone special might seem exciting. But date only if you are ready to take on the responsibilities
Willingness
You can find your best match when you learn to stay true to yourself. Remember to be yourself when you explore dating
Be You
The recent dating trends might push you to experiment! But taking things slow is the key to meeting your best potential match
Slow
It is pivotal that you enjoy your dates without overwhelming yourself. Keep the initial dates packed with fun and light flirting
Fun
Open Mind
Your previous dating experience might mould your thinking subconsciously. Keep an open mind when you meet someone new
Boundaries
The concepts of boundaries and personal space are at the crux of a relationship! If you nail these, your chances to meet your potential partner are higher
Not every tryst will have a favorable result! Rejections are part and parcel of the dating process
Rejection
If you are not comfortable with someone’s company or things are not the best, let them know. Ghosting is not a healthy option
Ghosting
Positive Attitude
If you are meeting someone new, maintain a positive attitude. This will make you look confident and charming
Time
If you do not get an immediate response after a date, give them time to revert. Keeping some patience might do wonders
