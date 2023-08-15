Heading 3

AUGUST 15, 2023

Dating terms you need to know 

Image: Ankita Lokhande's Instagram

Situationships, ghosting, etc. Are all terms that are so Passé in today's dating scenario

Dating vocab

It's 2023 and there's a whole host of new terms to get to grips on

Image: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

New terms 

Introducing a new relationship on social media

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Soft launching

When someone ghosts you but keeps coming back like nothing happened

Image: Karan Kundrra Instagram

Zombieing 

WokeFishing

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram

To pretend to be woke to deceive someone online 

Image: Ankita Lokhande's Instagram

Eclipsing

When you pretend to like the same things that your crush likes

When someone has a boring personality on social dating apps

Beige Flags

Image: Ankita Lokhande's Instagram

Hooking up

Cuffing 

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Breadcrumbing

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Leading someone on

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram 

Roaching

When a new partner hides the fact that they are still sleeping around with other people

