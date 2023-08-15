Heading 3
Dating terms you need to know
Situationships, ghosting, etc. Are all terms that are so Passé in today's dating scenario
Dating vocab
It's 2023 and there's a whole host of new terms to get to grips on
New terms
Introducing a new relationship on social media
Soft launching
When someone ghosts you but keeps coming back like nothing happened
Zombieing
WokeFishing
To pretend to be woke to deceive someone online
Eclipsing
When you pretend to like the same things that your crush likes
When someone has a boring personality on social dating apps
Beige Flags
Hooking up
Cuffing
Breadcrumbing
Leading someone on
Roaching
When a new partner hides the fact that they are still sleeping around with other people
