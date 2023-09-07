Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 07, 2023

Dating trend: What is ABC Dating?

Couples on TikTok have been sharing their journeys as they go through a number of dates based on the letters of the alphabet

#1

You can begin with an archery date, followed by a bowling date, followed by a crafting date, and so on

#2

The alphabet dating not only helps your partner try new things but can also make the relationship feel fresh and exciting

#3

With alphabet dating, you will be able to get out of the stale dating patterns

#4

#5

It also challenges you to plan and execute something together as a couple

It will not only be loads of fun but also help strengthen your relationship too!

#6

This dating trend has been popular on Instagram and TikTok and has GenZ couples by the horns now

#7

Make sure to create a list with suitable date options according to the letters of the alphabet

#8

Get creative with tricky letters like 'X', 'Y', and 'Z' as they can be a little challenging

#9

Some letters may pose planning challenges, so make sure to be flexible and adapt your plans as needed

#10

