Nanditha Gururaj
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 07, 2023
Dating trend: What is ABC Dating?
Couples on TikTok have been sharing their journeys as they go through a number of dates based on the letters of the alphabet
You can begin with an archery date, followed by a bowling date, followed by a crafting date, and so on
The alphabet dating not only helps your partner try new things but can also make the relationship feel fresh and exciting
With alphabet dating, you will be able to get out of the stale dating patterns
It also challenges you to plan and execute something together as a couple
It will not only be loads of fun but also help strengthen your relationship too!
This dating trend has been popular on Instagram and TikTok and has GenZ couples by the horns now
Make sure to create a list with suitable date options according to the letters of the alphabet
Get creative with tricky letters like 'X', 'Y', and 'Z' as they can be a little challenging
Some letters may pose planning challenges, so make sure to be flexible and adapt your plans as needed
