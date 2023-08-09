Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

Lifestyle

AUGUST 09, 2023

Dating VS Relationship: The difference

Image: Pexels

When one feels a romantic connection with someone, they try to take things forward. They might date or enter into a relationship

Connection

There is a fine line between dating and relationship. It might be tough to understand the difference in the initial stages

Image: Pexels

Fine line 

If you are puzzled about the status of your connection, understand the difference between these concepts 

Image: Pexels

Puzzled state of mind

Dating is a process to assess compatibility with a potential partner and build the foundation of relationship. It entails casual outings and no commitment

Image: Pexels

Dating 

Relationship 

Image: Pexels

In a relationship, one strikes a deeper connection. You develop a profound emotional, social, and physical connection. It entails a long-term commitment 

Image: Pexels

Time 

In a relationship, you learn to enjoy each other’s company and spend more time together. The meetings are not limited to just casual outings, you prioritize each other’s company

While dating, it might be possible to have potential interests. But in a relationship, you exchange commitment and become exclusive 

Exclusive 

Image: Pexels

In a relationship, you connect on an emotional level. You might not feel awkward expressing your emotions and portraying your vulnerable side

Vulnerability

Image: Pexels

Future Plans

Image: Pexels

Dating is understanding each other on a surface level. But if you envision your future together and are making plans, you are in a relationship 

Image: Pexels

When you both are sure about your bond, you introduce each other as your partner socially. This may or may not include posting about it on social media

Introduction 

