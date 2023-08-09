Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 09, 2023
Dating VS Relationship: The difference
When one feels a romantic connection with someone, they try to take things forward. They might date or enter into a relationship
Connection
There is a fine line between dating and relationship. It might be tough to understand the difference in the initial stages
Fine line
If you are puzzled about the status of your connection, understand the difference between these concepts
Puzzled state of mind
Dating is a process to assess compatibility with a potential partner and build the foundation of relationship. It entails casual outings and no commitment
Dating
Relationship
In a relationship, one strikes a deeper connection. You develop a profound emotional, social, and physical connection. It entails a long-term commitment
Time
In a relationship, you learn to enjoy each other’s company and spend more time together. The meetings are not limited to just casual outings, you prioritize each other’s company
While dating, it might be possible to have potential interests. But in a relationship, you exchange commitment and become exclusive
Exclusive
In a relationship, you connect on an emotional level. You might not feel awkward expressing your emotions and portraying your vulnerable side
Vulnerability
Future Plans
Dating is understanding each other on a surface level. But if you envision your future together and are making plans, you are in a relationship
When you both are sure about your bond, you introduce each other as your partner socially. This may or may not include posting about it on social media
Introduction
